Phyllis J. Randall, David F. Snyder and Cathy McGhee column: Using technology to assess demand on Va.'s infrastructure after COVID-19

Examining a new normal in a post-pandemic world will be essential. The pandemic has proven that when societal needs becomes paramount, we can adjust, endure and even thrive.

One of the few positive outcomes of the pandemic was its impact on the environment. With transportation emissions being a significant source of greenhouse gases, less travel meant cleaner air and clear views not seen in years in places like Los Angeles.

If we are to prevent, or at least delay, the worst effects of climate change, we must rethink how and when we travel, invest wisely in sustainable travel options and optimize how we operate our transportation systems, all the while ensuring the vitality of the economy across the Washington, D.C., region.

In short, we must reduce — and preferably reverse — our dependency on driving alone, adopting this approach as the new normal.

While the Biden administration is preparing to make a big investment in our nation’s infrastructure, and Big Tech and the automotive industry already are making significant investments in transportation technologies including electric and autonomous vehicles, we in state, local and regional governments need to act as well and not get left behind.