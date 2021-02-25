Pratika Katiyar column: Establish First Amendment protections for student journalists

“Murder the media.”

More than a month later, those words scribbled inside the walls of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection still are haunting to journalists everywhere. They are a reminder of how, despite freedom of the press being a pillar holding up our democracy, there are those who seek to silence the news media.

And yet, student journalists like me have been struggling with a version of this reality for far too long. With every article we write, we have a constant threat looming over our heads, knowing that our voices can be silenced at any moment for virtually any arbitrary or capricious reason. In the 1988 Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier case, the U.S. Supreme Court held that students do, in fact, shed some of their rights at the school gate, namely the right to free press. This ruling led to student journalists often being subject to prior review, prior restraint and even censorship by administrators. Though we cover the same beats as professional journalists, we don’t receive the same protections.