Preston Blackburn column: Physical play is key to success in the classroom, leading to improved behavior and more academics

Ultimately, all this structured and unstructured play built the essential skills and strengths they needed to be able to sit comfortably in a chair, track words on a page, hold a pencil, understand the patterns in math and reading, and filter extraneous information. Because they did all that physical work outside, they didn’t need to fidget and wiggle when they got back to the classroom. Instead, they were ready to listen and learn.

Before the pandemic shutdown, veteran teachers already were reporting a rise in the number of children who struggled to sit still and stay on task. These skills are elementary school basics, and without them, learning is much harder. After a year of being away from school, with limited playtime with friends, we should be concerned that these physical skills are where learning loss has taken place. If we don’t address these losses, then any academic losses will be much more challenging to remediate.

Sitting even more and moving even less is going to make everyone’s day more frustrating and less productive. Instead, we must expand physical play to help kids build strengths and skills needed for classroom success and ultimately, lifetime success.

Put more physical play into the school day, and the return on that investment will be stronger, more capable, happier students who are ready to learn.