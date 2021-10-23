Qasim Rashid column: For small businesses and more, antitrust update is crucial in the Big Tech era

In 1890, Congress passed the Sherman Act, the first antitrust law, as a “comprehensive charter of economic liberty aimed at preserving free and unfettered competition as the rule of trade.” Our nation long has recognized that a strong economy can exist only when small businesses are able to thrive without powerful monopolies exploiting and undermining them.
But now, stronger federal antitrust laws are long overdue, especially considering the ways in which Big Tech companies like Amazon, Google and Facebook have thrived at the expense of small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, the pandemic already has led to the permanent closure of 200,000 small American businesses and has placed an additional 9 million at risk of closing by the end of 2021.
In response, the House Judiciary Committee has passed a long-awaited package of six antitrust bills targeting Big Tech monopolies. This carefully crafted, bipartisan legislation is designed to update our outdated antitrust rules and hold Big Tech monopolies accountable for crushing competition and hurting consumers.
Amazon has thrived during the pandemic. Small businesses simply cannot compete with the nearly instant delivery that Amazon Prime offers — a service that has captured more than 150 million U.S. subscribers. Small businesses that wish to sell their products on Amazon also are at the mercy of the company, whose loyal customer base is too large for small businesses to refuse Amazon’s demands.
At a Boulder, Colo., field hearing held by the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee in January 2020, small businesses explained how Amazon abuses its power as a large online platform to force small vendors to alter their prices to benefit Amazon — or else lose their access to Amazon’s scores of customers. One small business compared Amazon’s tactics, such as forcing small vendors to compete with counterfeit products in retaliation for not lowering their prices, to “bullying with a smile.”
Like Amazon, Google has exploited the pandemic to the disadvantage of small businesses. According to Business Insider, 90% of U.S. internet searches take place through Google or its subsidiary, YouTube. Google uses its monopoly on searches to extract consumer data (typically without our consent), which it then uses to sell ads that creepily match the user’s online history.
No other digital advertising service has the consumer data necessary to offer such laser-focused ads. So, businesses that want to advertise online — including small businesses — essentially have no choice but to use Google to reach customers.
Google’s monopoly on digital advertising also hurts small newspapers that rely on web traffic to sell the digital ads that are their primary revenue source. Google halts that revenue stream by publishing the links to their articles in its search results without compensating the papers for their content.
By hoarding online clicks that would have ordinarily gone to local papers, Google prevents small news outlets from building the online audience necessary to generate revenue from digital ads. While more than 90 local newsrooms have closed since the beginning of the pandemic, Google is projected to control more than half of U.S. digital advertising by the end of this year. This is a monopoly by any logical definition.
The Federal Trade Commission has initiated action in response to Big Tech monopolies. This August, the FTC filed an amended complaint to break up Facebook, claiming the social media giant “resorted to an illegal buy-or-bury scheme to maintain its dominance.” Since Facebook began acquiring companies in 2005, it has bought out at least 78 major social media and tech competitors, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Oculus, to the tune of more than $23 billion. Consumers are left with one option, rather than the market benefit of nearly 100 innovative competitors.
Moreover, recent internally leaked documents from Facebook show a deeply concerning fact: Facebook knowingly let misinformation about the 2020 election spread in the weeks leading up to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Indeed, countering these monopolies is not only about protecting small business but about protecting our democracy.
The House’s new antitrust package updates our century-old antitrust laws to hold modern monopolies accountable for antitrust violations that do not break pre-digital price-fixing rules. This unique change will, for example, ensure that tech giants like Amazon and Google cannot escape antitrust enforcement by claiming that their prices are too low (or even free) to warrant antitrust action.
Small businesses, future innovators and the American public all need Congress to pass this bipartisan antitrust package so that they can better compete with Big Tech companies on a level and just playing field.
Today, well more than a century after the Sherman Act was passed, the world has changed drastically, and our updated laws must effectively counter the exploits of modern monopolies. The House has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pass this bipartisan reform to save small businesses and our democracy — it must pass these antitrust bills with expediency.
Qasim Rashid is a Virginia attorney, Truman National Security Fellow, host of “The Qasim Rashid Show” on SiriusXM, and former Democratic candidate for the Virginia Senate and U.S. House. Follow him on Twitter: @QasimRashid