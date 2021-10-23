Qasim Rashid column: For small businesses and more, antitrust update is crucial in the Big Tech era

In 1890, Congress passed the Sherman Act, the first antitrust law, as a “comprehensive charter of economic liberty aimed at preserving free and unfettered competition as the rule of trade.” Our nation long has recognized that a strong economy can exist only when small businesses are able to thrive without powerful monopolies exploiting and undermining them.

But now, stronger federal antitrust laws are long overdue, especially considering the ways in which Big Tech companies like Amazon, Google and Facebook have thrived at the expense of small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, the pandemic already has led to the permanent closure of 200,000 small American businesses and has placed an additional 9 million at risk of closing by the end of 2021.

In response, the House Judiciary Committee has passed a long-awaited package of six antitrust bills targeting Big Tech monopolies. This carefully crafted, bipartisan legislation is designed to update our outdated antitrust rules and hold Big Tech monopolies accountable for crushing competition and hurting consumers.