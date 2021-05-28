Qasim Rashid column: No place for faith-based attacks in campaigns

The founders wisely wrote into the preamble to the U.S. Constitution the aspiration “...to form a more perfect Union…” The May 25 debate of Democratic primary candidates for lieutenant governor presented another striking example of the improvements our nation must make, when candidate Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke was forced to fend off an inexcusable attack on his faith.
While attacks on policy from fellow candidates are expected, Rasoul instead was attacked for his faith as a Muslim — and not by a fellow candidate, but by one of the moderators.
WJLA-TV anchor Dave Lucas asked: “The Washington Post reported your fundraising effort is ... leading because of some out-of-state donors connected to Muslim advocacy groups. ... Can you assure Virginians, if you’re elected, you’ll represent all of them regardless of faith and beliefs?”
Unflinchingly, Rasoul responded:
“I’m proud to have a campaign that’s 100% funded by individuals with the majority of contributors coming from Virginia. What I have seen is that there are special interests who have a stranglehold in Richmond. … As your next lieutenant governor, you can count on me as a decisive, tie-breaking vote to ensure that the interests of the people are represented more than any other special interest.”
Imagine, for a moment, if the above question was asked of a Jewish candidate. We would not tolerate the antisemitic trope of asking whether a Jewish candidate would be loyal only to Jews or to all people. WJLA apologized on Thursday.
Indeed, Americans rightly condemned that “dual loyalty” smear imposed on America’s first Catholic president, John F. Kennedy. So why is such a smear permitted on an American who is Muslim?
And while it was encouraging to see the other candidates reject this offensive question, the reality is that the harm caused by the question already is done. The “otherization” process already had taken place. I speak from experience.
Having myself run for office twice in Virginia, I’ve seen my opponents weaponize my faith to target me. In 2019, state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, spent his entire campaign tying me to “Islamic terrorism,” notwithstanding that while he was doing so, I was receiving death threats for my faith.
In 2020, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, avoided multiple debates, and instead spent millions on mailers, television and Facebook advertisements tying me to radicalism and extremism, once more while I received death threats from extremists inspired by his hateful rhetoric.
This cowardly tactic accomplishes two things — both of which are harmful to all Americans. First, it “otherises” and alienates a candidate in the mind of undecided or low-information voters. And second, it absolves accusers of actually having to defend troubling parts of their records.
After all, no matter how bad a politician is, at least he’s not like that foreign-sounding guy, right? Ultimately, this tactic maintains a status quo that serves only the politically powerful and connected. It prevents us from becoming that more perfect union envisioned by the founders.
Indeed, Americans who are Muslim constantly find themselves in this whirlwind of critics demanding we “assimilate,” and when we engage in the most American of things — public service — we’re questioned if we’re truly “American” enough.
The solution in our commonwealth is to remember that Virginians long have aspired for that more perfect union, not by condemning people of different faiths, but by recognizing that diversity is the source of our strength. A landmark 1785 petition by the residents of Chesterfield County delivered to the Virginia General Assembly declared:
“ ...[L]et Jews, Mehometans [Muslims], and Christians of every Denomination injoy [sic] religious liberty, as the decliration [sic] of rights has invited them [and] find their advantage in living under your [the State’s] laws. ... [T]hrust them not out now by establishing the Christian religion lest thereby we become our own enemys [sic] and weaken this infant state... Religion is of God to man. The civil law is of you to your people.”
This petition is the powerful Virginian history we must revive in 2021 to ensure we live up to our founding ideals. Despites the attacks levied against me for my faith, people of all faiths and no faith turned out to support me.
And no doubt, the attack on his faith during the debate wasn’t the first he’s experienced. But we can mitigate and hopefully undo that harm by uniting to ensure that such faith-based attacks have no place in the future of our political discourse.