Qasim Rashid column: No place for faith-based attacks in campaigns

Indeed, Americans who are Muslim constantly find themselves in this whirlwind of critics demanding we “assimilate,” and when we engage in the most American of things — public service — we’re questioned if we’re truly “American” enough.

The solution in our commonwealth is to remember that Virginians long have aspired for that more perfect union, not by condemning people of different faiths, but by recognizing that diversity is the source of our strength. A landmark 1785 petition by the residents of Chesterfield County delivered to the Virginia General Assembly declared:

“ ...[L]et Jews, Mehometans [Muslims], and Christians of every Denomination injoy [sic] religious liberty, as the decliration [sic] of rights has invited them [and] find their advantage in living under your [the State’s] laws. ... [T]hrust them not out now by establishing the Christian religion lest thereby we become our own enemys [sic] and weaken this infant state... Religion is of God to man. The civil law is of you to your people.”

This petition is the powerful Virginian history we must revive in 2021 to ensure we live up to our founding ideals. Despites the attacks levied against me for my faith, people of all faiths and no faith turned out to support me.