Qasim Rashid column: Why bother with dialogue?

Why even bother with dialogue? The “other side” clearly only cares about themselves. It makes more sense to gather our base, vote them out and undo the damage they’ve done. Right?

It’s hard to ignore this argument precisely because it feels so good to stick it to those who’ve treated us so unjustly, mocked and ridiculed us, and in some cases, even denied us our humanity. I can’t argue against the human instinct for self-preservation. We all have an ego and this piece isn’t about crushing your ego and singing kumbaya and feeling good. “F**k your feelings,” as I’ve seen on a shirt, or two, these past four or five years.

But here’s an idea. What if we looked at this question about dialogue from a different perspective — one that genuinely speaks to the goal of gathering our base, voting “them” out and undoing the damage done? What if we approach dialogue vs self-preservation not as divergent paths, but the convergent path we need to follow to heal this divided nation and undo the damage done? I’ve learned in my years as a human rights lawyer that on issues of economic justice, health care and basic human decency, it isn’t a left-versus-right issue, but a human dignity issue that necessitates we work together.