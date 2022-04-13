Queen Zakia Shabazz and Dan Taylor column: Fixing our water infrastructure problem

Lead in drinking water sadly is nothing new. It has plagued our systems for decades and in recent years, it has become clear that our efforts to mitigate it haven’t gone nearly far enough.

In 2014, lead from old pipes in Flint, Michigan, leached into the city's drinking water, causing a health crisis that left thousands of children poisoned. In 2019, elevated levels of lead were found in the water at 23 schools in Virginia.

Lead is a toxic metal that causes permanent and irreversible brain damage, as well as neurological damage. It is especially harmful to pregnant women, infants and developing children.

This national public health crisis must be addressed with investments and resources. The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in 2021 by Congress will improve the health and safety of our communities, and grow our economy.

But much more is needed to truly fix the problem. We need to address ailing and neglected infrastructure. Now is the time for full lead service line replacements he U.S.

Our drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure is vital to our communities, our health and our future. However, in a 2021 report by the American Society of Civil Engineers, the nation received grades of C-minus, D-plus and D, respectively. In Virginia, there are an estimated 97,000 lead service lines, according to the American Water Works Association.

The 2021 bipartisan infrastructure deal invested $55 billion in our water systems, which is the largest federal investment ever. The law provides a little more than $15 billion to fund the replacement of lead service lines and other lead remediation activities. That $15 billion also should result in the creation of 200,700 jobs over 10 years.

This funding is important to improving public health and addressing inequality. As many as 12.8 million homes around the United States get their water through lead pipes and service lines. Communities of color and lower-income communities often bear a disproportionate brunt of the hazards of lead water contamination.

We believe the same people being disproportionately impacted by the problem should also reap the benefits of opportunity. We can eliminate lead in our water, and keep it local to create family-sustaining jobs and boost local economies across the country — particularly if members of the impacted communities themselves are hired to do this work.

In Virginia, we see the need for steady, long-term funding for this work to attract the contractors needed to get this done. In the past, sporadic funding has meant that when the money runs out, work stops and contractor's licenses lapse. The need for more contractors to do this work means job and career opportunities for our people.

Teaching skilled trades will make career pathways for good jobs that are desperately needed and boost our local training facilities. One example is the Community Resiliency Hub in Petersburg, which United Parents Against Lead and the Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative have partnered to launch. The Hub officially opens on April 30.

Lead is not the only public health concern. Contaminated water also can expose communities to harmful chemicals such as arsenic and PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

More than 27 million Americans get their water from systems that violate health standards, and again, low-income communities and communities of color are disproportionately impacted by this contamination. The federal infrastructure bill funds efforts to help wastewater utilities address PFAS in wastewater discharge, with half of the money targeted to small and disadvantaged communities.

Maintenance and improvement of water infrastructure are becoming increasingly difficult for communities to afford. As these costs are passed on to consumers, existing affordability problems are exacerbated for many communities and individuals across the country. The cost of water and wastewater services has more than doubled in the past 20 years, while wages of low- and moderate-income households essentially have remained unchanged.

The federal investments in the bipartisan infrastructure bill are positive. We need to do more in a budget reconciliation bill that the U.S. Senate can pass today.

The commonwealth and its communities must take advantage of these funds for the sake of our health and safety. We also must make sure jobs that are created offer living wages and provide career pathways. Together, we can fix the water infrastructure problem and boost our economy.