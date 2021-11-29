Quixada Moore-Vissing and Jennifer Orellana column: How one city made public meetings more participatory

By Quixada Moore-Vissing and Jennifer Orellana

Picture this: You’re at a public meeting. Members of the public share concerns at the microphone, with a timer buzzing if they talk too long. The council sits quietly and does not respond to the public’s comments, then proceeds with the agenda once the public comment period is over.

Something about the process just feels wrong, but you can’t deviate from the rules of the meeting. Or can you?

Some communities across the country are changing the law to allow for more participatory public meetings. And you can, too.

The shift from in-person to online meetings during the pandemic is an example of how we actually can change the way we hold public meetings. Some communities are even electing to keep online components intact after the pandemic ends in order to allow for easier participation.

As we think about changing public meetings, this seems like the moment to take stock of how we structure our meetings in general. Is the way that we have historically held public meetings the best way? Are we truly engaging the public?