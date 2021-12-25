Ralph Hambrick column: For the James River's future, the past as incentive

With a halting start under prodding from the newly created State Water Control Board, the city in the 1950s began the gargantuan task of cleaning up the river despoiled by almost a century of direct dumping from sanitary sewers. Mincing no words, one assessment in that period concluded, “Our river is a sewer.” Interceptors were installed to collect wastewater, the first phase of the treatment plant was constructed and later the combined sewer overflow problem was tackled. Regular upgrades to this initial infrastructure still are continuing.

The river was ignored not only because it was dirty, but also because there was no public access. As one river user noted in 1995, “It is difficult to explain to people now that before the 1970s we couldn’t get to the river without trespassing on somebody’s property.”

The dedication of the James River Park in 1970 began to remove that constraint. Aided by state and federal funding, as well as the donation of several islands to the city, the park was planned, established and dedicated with the dual goals of maintaining a natural environment while encouraging recreational use. The park footprint has been expanded and its popularity continues to grow; it now is the most visited attraction in Richmond with nearly 2 million visits per year.