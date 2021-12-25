Ralph Hambrick column: For the James River's future, the past as incentive

Kicked off by the adoption of the Riverfront Plan in 2012, over the past decade, we have witnessed significant accomplishments along the James River in Richmond. The T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge, the Master Plan for the James River Park System, the purchase of five acres on Dock Street by The Conservation Fund, the construction now underway for a universal access ramp at Huguenot Flatwater and the mandate by the General Assembly to complete the combined sewer overflow fix are among the many achievements. The prestigious Thiess International Riverprize, given to the James River in 2019, is testimony not only to excellent river management in Richmond but across the entire watershed.
While celebrating recent actions and aspirations, it is worth remembering how far Richmond has come in restoring, protecting and appreciating the James River. At mid-20th century, the James in Richmond was polluted. There was no public access, the south shoreline was threatened with plans for an expressway that would have destroyed much of its character and downtown riverbanks were cluttered with abandoned industry. Canals were disrupted and threatened, dams blocked fish passage, floods seemed common, and views were disrupted and threatened. Bottom line, the river was abused and ignored.
So, in the middle decades of the last century, the river was in terrible condition. Yet, as The Times-Dispatch expressed in 1996: “At some point — who knows when? — Richmond remembered the value of the jewel in its midst ... great accomplishments depend on a vision. And the vision of Richmond centered on the James pleases the eye and invigorates the spirit.”
With a halting start under prodding from the newly created State Water Control Board, the city in the 1950s began the gargantuan task of cleaning up the river despoiled by almost a century of direct dumping from sanitary sewers. Mincing no words, one assessment in that period concluded, “Our river is a sewer.” Interceptors were installed to collect wastewater, the first phase of the treatment plant was constructed and later the combined sewer overflow problem was tackled. Regular upgrades to this initial infrastructure still are continuing.
The river was ignored not only because it was dirty, but also because there was no public access. As one river user noted in 1995, “It is difficult to explain to people now that before the 1970s we couldn’t get to the river without trespassing on somebody’s property.”
The dedication of the James River Park in 1970 began to remove that constraint. Aided by state and federal funding, as well as the donation of several islands to the city, the park was planned, established and dedicated with the dual goals of maintaining a natural environment while encouraging recreational use. The park footprint has been expanded and its popularity continues to grow; it now is the most visited attraction in Richmond with nearly 2 million visits per year.
While plans for a riverside park were underway, a threat arose in the 1960s when the Richmond Metropolitan Authority unveiled plans to construct an expressway along the south bank of the river that would have turned the wooded shoreline to asphalt and concrete. A several-year period of protest, aided no doubt by some economic uncertainty, turned aside the expressway plan.
The Pony Pasture Rapids and much more would have been destroyed had the plan been carried to fruition. A spinoff of the protest was the General Assembly’s designation of the James in Richmond as a State Scenic River.
Despite pollution and the industrial clutter along its banks, a vision for making the downtown riverfront something special began to emerge shortly after mid-century. A plan prepared in the 1960s by the Richmond Planning Commission might be considered a starting point for transforming this river segment.
As that document proclaimed: “Today the James is a ‘diamond in the rough’ begging to be polished as Richmond’s showpiece.” A number of plans followed, but little action took place until Richmond Renaissance spawned the Riverfront Development Corporation, which transformed the downtown area using restored canals as the connection to the river.
Over those years, through carrots and sticks from state and federal governments, business and citizen action, volunteer efforts, intense lobbying and tough decisions, the flood wall was constructed, protecting downtown businesses. Dams were breached to allow anadromous fish to return to spawning grounds; riverside trails and launch sites were constructed; viewsheds were protected; and a showcase for history was established along the river’s edge. Importantly, Richmond moved from a reluctant participant in the early days of the transformation to an enthusiastic supporter of the “jewel in its midst.”
Threats persist as do opportunities, so let us appreciate what has gone before as an incentive to continue the progress. Even better days lie ahead.
Ralph Hambrick, professor emeritus at Virginia Commonwealth University, is a member of the Falls of the James Scenic River Advisory Committee and author of “Transforming the James River in Richmond”. Contact him at: hambrickralph@gmail.com