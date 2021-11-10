Ralph Northam column: On Veterans Day, honoring those in Virginia who serve our country

Every year on Nov. 11, Americans honor our nation’s veterans. Veterans Day is an opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation for all those who have served in our armed forces, past and present, and to thank the future veterans who still are serving.

Virginia is home to more than 713,000 veterans — 1 in every 12 Virginians. Of these, more than 109,000 are women, the highest percentage in the U.S.

Our veterans continue to serve our commonwealth every day. They are first responders, health care workers, teachers and students. They build everything from ships to computer networks. They are part of our largest businesses and our newest startups.

I am proud that in my past four years as governor, the commonwealth has worked hard to recognize and show appreciation to those who served our country — and we have taken important steps forward in ensuring that our veterans have the services and support they need, and have earned.

For example, the Virginia Values Veterans program, known as the V3 program, helps veterans find jobs in the civilian workforce through a unique partnership. More than 2,700 private employers, public institutions, local and state agencies, and educational institutions have committed to recruiting, hiring and retaining veteran employees.