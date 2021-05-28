Ralph Northam column: Remembering our heroes this Memorial Day

Monday, May 31, is Memorial Day, and as we mark this day, we should take the time to reflect on its true meaning.

On Veterans Day each November, we celebrate and thank all who served in our armed forces. But on Memorial Day, we honor the hundreds of thousands who made the ultimate sacrifice: They gave their lives to protect our values and freedoms.

In the midst of World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”

These words are as true today as they were more than 75 years ago, as we honor our brave men and women who gave their lives so that we may live ours.

After World War II, in which nearly 10,000 Virginians were killed, the commonwealth moved to build the Virginia War Memorial. By the time it was dedicated in the 1950s, there were plans to add those lost in the Korean conflict.

Now, nearly 12,000 Virginians killed in action — in those conflicts, as well as Vietnam, the Gulf wars and 21st-century conflicts like the war on terrorism — are listed on the memorial in Richmond. It is a moving site, dedicated to honoring the memory of all those who made this sacrifice.