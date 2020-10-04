Rania Kassab Sweis and Patrice D. Rankine column: COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, and the 'universal sacrifice' of Black lives and bodies

The phrase “Black Lives Matter” greatly has been domesticated in 2020. Its repetition in the streets, in corporate boards and in classrooms across the country is welcome. But centuries of painful experience and dehumanization has led to the need for the assertion that Black lives matter in medicine. When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, we should approach the use of Black and minority bodies carefully and critically.

Rania Kassab Sweis is an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Richmond. Her research focuses on medical anthropology and global health.

Patrice Rankine is dean of the School of Arts & Sciences and a professor of classics at the University of Richmond. His research focuses on classical languages and literatures.