Rasheed Nazeri column: Honoring the brave Afghan soldiers and the will to fight

Imagine, if you will, that after America had lost more than 58,000 service members in Vietnam, a president said out loud that American soldiers lacked “the will to fight.”
That is the appalling characterization of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces by President Joe Biden in his speech a day after the fall of Kabul to our two-decade-long enemy, the Taliban. It simply is untrue, and unfair.
If only Biden knew of men like Colonel Mobin, who led the 3rd Brigade in Ghazni, taking back several districts and preventing the Taliban from retaking the key city in 2019. The colonel, like tens of his men, paid the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of freedom and democracy, leaving behind a wife and three young children whom he had not seen in months. None of us, his American advisers, who knew him and worked with him would characterize him as lacking the will to fight.
Mobin was one of more than 66,000 Afghan service members who have paid with their lives in defense of their nascent democracy. And since Biden’s Aug. 16 speech, an unknown number of additional Afghan soldiers have died fighting the Taliban. But what is at stake in Afghanistan is far bigger than the legacy of the men who fought and died there over the past 20 years. What is at stake is the soul of democracy. What is at stake is America’s standing in the world, and whether it continues to shine as a city upon a hill, giving light and hope to those yearning for freedom.
The Afghanistan I left when my last deployment ended May 21 was one that was full of hope and optimism. Despite the ongoing security challenges, suicide bombings, rampant corruption and political infighting, it was fast becoming a vibrant, democratic society.
There was a whole generation of young Afghans who knew only and fully embraced democratic ideals, such as freedom of speech. The young women and men who filled university lecture halls and participated in conferences, in activism and in civil society had a sense of purpose to them that was awe-inspiring. They had a sense of destiny. They believed in and embraced and embodied freedom, drawn to it like a man lost in the desert may find himself enthralled by an oasis. They had bought into the ideals that we take for granted, and they worked with diligence and passion, and without tiring, to perfect their union as generations of Americans have done ours.
And then all of a sudden, it all was taken away from them, overnight, in the blink of an eye. And Afghanistan was plunged once more into darkness.
The Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001 already is considered one of the darkest periods in Afghanistan’s history. Public executions; banning of music, movies and all other forms of entertainment; and the relegation of women to a de facto perpetual state of house arrest were some of what characterized that period. And that is where we find ourselves once more.
It is shocking and heartbreaking to see America’s longest war come to such a disgraceful end. The debacle of evacuations, leaving behind American citizens and Afghan allies whose lives now are threatened. The loss of brave American military personnel sent to guard the airport in Kabul. The takeover by the Taliban of billions of dollars worth of American military weapons, vehicles and equipment. Their reversal already of the hard-won rights of Afghan women and men.
All are a slap in the face to the men and women who served there. It did not have to end this way. And it does not have to end this way.
America still has enormous leverage and power to affect the trajectory and outcome of the Afghan experiment in democracy. There are brave Afghan soldiers still fighting for the cause of freedom in the Panjshir Valley and elsewhere. Women and men have taken to the streets to protest for their rights, in defiance of the violent Taliban authorities. And a democratically elected government still exists outside of Kabul. We must support the resistance movement and defend the rights of the women protesting with such enormous courage and fearlessness.
The Afghans are risking their lives for the cause of freedom as you read this. They refuse to live under an oppressive, extremist and unelected regime such as the Taliban’s. They have chosen the way of freedom and liberty and democracy. The question is: Will America?
Rasheed Nazeri is a writer with a background in international relations. He lives in Virginia and served as a civilian adviser to the U.S. Special Operations Joint Task Force — Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @OmaidNazeri