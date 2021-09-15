Rasheed Nazeri column: Honoring the brave Afghan soldiers and the will to fight

It is shocking and heartbreaking to see America’s longest war come to such a disgraceful end. The debacle of evacuations, leaving behind American citizens and Afghan allies whose lives now are threatened. The loss of brave American military personnel sent to guard the airport in Kabul. The takeover by the Taliban of billions of dollars worth of American military weapons, vehicles and equipment. Their reversal already of the hard-won rights of Afghan women and men.

All are a slap in the face to the men and women who served there. It did not have to end this way. And it does not have to end this way.

America still has enormous leverage and power to affect the trajectory and outcome of the Afghan experiment in democracy. There are brave Afghan soldiers still fighting for the cause of freedom in the Panjshir Valley and elsewhere. Women and men have taken to the streets to protest for their rights, in defiance of the violent Taliban authorities. And a democratically elected government still exists outside of Kabul. We must support the resistance movement and defend the rights of the women protesting with such enormous courage and fearlessness.

The Afghans are risking their lives for the cause of freedom as you read this. They refuse to live under an oppressive, extremist and unelected regime such as the Taliban’s. They have chosen the way of freedom and liberty and democracy. The question is: Will America?