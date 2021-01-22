Rasheeda N. Creighton, Makya Renée Little, and Rodney Robinson column: Governor's schools reform an overdue course correction

Furthermore, a requirement for educators to be culturally competent and more supportive of underrepresented groups — and measures for equity — would encourage currently alienated groups to apply at higher rates.

This is a critical moment to do right by our children, our future leaders and our citizens. TJHSST and MLWGS are governor’s schools for a reason: The state government bears a special responsibility for them.

We have seen the fruits of inaction, a lack of state-level accountability and a steady increase in opportunity gaps for 30 years — we refuse to accept them any longer. We simply ask our representatives to join the countless Virginians from all walks of life who support meaningful change and pass a robust governor’s schools bill.

Rasheeda N. Creighton, cofounder of The Jackson Ward Collective, was a member of the inaugural class of Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government and International Studies. Contact her at: rasheeda@jacksonwardcollective.com

Makya Renée Little, president of TJ Alumni Action Group Inc., is a 2000 alumna of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Contact her at: makya@makya.net

Rodney Robinson was the 2019 National Teacher of the Year. Contact him at: ntoy2019@gmail.com