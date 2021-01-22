Rasheeda N. Creighton, Makya Renée Little, and Rodney Robinson column: Governor's schools reform an overdue course correction

By Rasheeda N. Creighton, Makya Renée Little and Rodney Robinson
This legislative session, we are hopeful that the Virginia General Assembly is planning to consider a governor’s schools bill — as we feel it is an important step toward transforming gifted education into a system that works for all.
We are two alumnae of the commonwealth’s top governor’s schools, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) and Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government and International Studies (MLWGS), and the 2019 National Teacher of the Year.
As beneficiaries of the best Virginia’s public education system has to offer, and as alumni of historically black colleges and universities that instilled in us the importance of giving a voice to the voiceless, we speak from experience when we say the status quo is untenable.
This was not the original plan for our alma maters. The school named in honor of Maggie Lena Walker, the first woman and African American to operate a bank in the United States, now largely excludes the very populations it originally was designed to support.
A school that opened for African American students long before it became a governor’s school accepted less than 10% of Black students from a population that is more than 30% Black for its most recent incoming class. A peer remarked that she attended the school for four years and graduated without ever learning anything about Maggie L. Walker.
Per the 2004 Fairfax County School Board Blue Ribbon Commission on Admissions, TJHSST’s mission not only was to “provide an extensive and challenging [STEM] curriculum” but to “foster ... respect for individual and cultural diversity” and “prepare graduates to become responsible citizens and leaders ... in the global community.”
The commission found that the “admission process does not meet the school’s stated goals.” Seventeen years later, little has changed and shocking gaps persist: 29% of Fairfax County students are on free and reduced-price lunch, but only 2.4% at TJHSST are.
The Virginia Department of Education webpage for governor’s schools proudly declares, “The years since 1973 have brought refinement and change to the programs, yet one aspect, the student, has remained constant.”
It is no wonder that magnet schools’ student bodies failed to integrate if the conceptualization of the target student has not expanded for nearly a half-century.
The inequity that prevails in TJHSST and MLWGS today is a betrayal of those very schools’ declared original intent. Racial minorities, low-income students, students from under-resourced middle schools and other underrepresented groups possess as much passion, intelligence and aptitude to succeed in the commonwealth’s top schools. The recruitment and admissions processes have failed to include and welcome them.
A governor’s schools bill is an unprecedented opportunity to correct the course of education access in Virginia and end modern-day segregation within the commonwealth. Provisions should include an admissions process that meaningfully takes into account the enormous barriers and challenges faced by students from underrepresented ethnic backgrounds as well as low-income students.
When gifted programs in feeder middle schools fail to reflect the diversity of the area, it hoards opportunities away from students who are qualified for these programs but overlooked because they didn’t have the opportunity to be included.
The General Assembly should consider middle school minimums and caps, and re-evaluate necessary admissions requirements to ensure balanced representation and access for all students. Together, these policies could remove barriers for students who lacked nothing except a fair chance.
Current admissions processes have created exclusionary institutional cultures that lack the challenge and growth only an environment of representative diversity can provide. We urge Virginia legislators to include language in the bill that ensures the same standards are used across all draw-districts for each school.
Managing multiple tiers for admission creates a system that is confusing for under-resourced families and attaches unwarranted assumptions to admitted students about their qualifications. Innovative admissions solutions removing the plague of implicit biases should be encouraged through this reform.
Furthermore, a requirement for educators to be culturally competent and more supportive of underrepresented groups — and measures for equity — would encourage currently alienated groups to apply at higher rates.
This is a critical moment to do right by our children, our future leaders and our citizens. TJHSST and MLWGS are governor’s schools for a reason: The state government bears a special responsibility for them.
We have seen the fruits of inaction, a lack of state-level accountability and a steady increase in opportunity gaps for 30 years — we refuse to accept them any longer. We simply ask our representatives to join the countless Virginians from all walks of life who support meaningful change and pass a robust governor’s schools bill.
Rasheeda N. Creighton, cofounder of The Jackson Ward Collective, was a member of the inaugural class of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government and International Studies.
Makya Renée Little, president of TJ Alumni Action Group Inc., is a 2000 alumna of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
Rodney Robinson was the 2019 National Teacher of the Year.