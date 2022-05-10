Ray W. Shepherd column: FDA should end the Novavax vaccine delay

Something puzzling or even suspicious appears to be transpiring at the Food and Drug Administration. The long-anticipated Novavax vaccine, an alternative to current messenger RNA vaccines against COVID-19, submitted for emergency use authorization to the FDA at the end of January. Without much explanation, the FDA has shown little sign of action and it only recently scheduled a tentative June vaccine advisory committee meeting for discussion.

Novavax is protein-based vaccine that uses a similar technique to existing influenza and HPV vaccines to produce viral proteins. Novavax utilizes small proteins (nanoparticles) based on the COVID-19 spike protein and a separate immune boosting compound to produce an immune response. Thus, the technology is distinct from mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

In a phase three randomized trial of more than 29,000 participants, Novavax demonstrated 90.4% efficacy in preventing infection and 100% efficacy against moderate to severe disease. It also tested well against subsequent COVID-19 variants.

In a follow-up study of extended duration, Novavax's efficacy stayed at a high level over six months, including 82.5% effectiveness at preventing both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection. The safety profile has been very good without significant issues of myocarditis, blood clots and multiple other side effects, as seen with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Novavax vaccine currently is approved in more than 35 countries (including the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan) and by the World Health Organization.

On January 31 — more than three months ago — Novavax submitted its authorization request to the FDA. In contrast, time frames for full authorization of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were 21, 19, and 23 days, respectively. In the time since Novavax's application was submitted, the FDA also held an additional meeting to recommend second Pfizer or Moderna booster doses (fourth shots) for people in certain high-risk groups.

The second booster was recommended to occur only four months after the first one. It also was supported despite data from Israel showing the efficacy of a second Pfizer booster against infection wanes after only four weeks and almost had disappeared by eight weeks. Longer term follow-up data is needed to determine the second booster's effect on more severe disease.

The primary focus of combating the pandemic has been vaccination, with powerful emphasis at international, national, state, and local levels. Much greater attention understandably was placed on vaccination (including additional booster shots) than on therapeutics, which have lagged in development. Robust public relations initiatives also have been employed to combat hesitancy, recognized as the major hurdle preventing widespread vaccination.

The message has been clear from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House, and state and local health agencies: Vaccination by far is the most effective solution to the COVID-19 crisis. Thus, it is baffling that within this context, a successful alternative to existing vaccines — one that has tested superbly on effectiveness and durability; boasts a superior safety record; and now is widely available throughout the world — would be delayed by the FDA.

Sixty-six percent of Americans are fully vaccinated but only about 35% to 40% of people have received a booster. Recommendations for more and more boosters over shorter time intervals are unlikely to make significant gains among vaccinated or unvaccinated populations.

There is a segment of unvaccinated people that currently is holding out for this alternative vaccine technology, due to hesitancy regarding mRNA or underlying medical conditions. Every week, I counsel patients who fall into this category and are willing to consider Novavax.

Also, given what appears to be superior durability of the Novavax vaccine, there eventually might be people who received Pfizer and Moderna vaccines but want to switch to Novavax, if approved. Because current recommendations for many include a regimen of four total Pfizer or Moderna shots in under a one-year time period, the possibility of a single initial-shot series might be more palatable.

The FDA swiftly approved earlier COVID-19 vaccines in a time of more desperate need. Delaying approval for an alternative vaccine that likely requires fewer shots, and already is experiencing widespread global success, is contrary to the dominant public health strategy. It also is potentially harmful, especially in the setting of rising COVID cases.

Current vaccination rates have plummeted and almost ground to a halt. Americans do not appear eager to get multiple additional booster shots. The bottom line is we will need more vaccine alternatives.

The FDA is sitting on a good option that appears to outshine and outlast existing products. Novavax approval will not solve all hesitancy problems, but it undoubtedly would boost vaccination options and initiatives.

With cases again increasing, the focus should be on preventing serious illness from COVID-19, and Novavax has been very effective in doing so. Facts, science and the obligation to safeguard the health of the American people should compel the FDA to stop stalling and approve Novavax.