Rebecca Butler and Jim Beckner column: Remembering the women behind Va.'s free and charitable clinics

By Rebecca Butler and Jim Beckner

In the early 1990s, Sister Josepha Haskins drove across state lines to pick up samples of medication for her patients.

As the story goes, she stuffed the medicine in trash bags, piling them high in her pickup truck to maximize space. She then headed back to the Tri-County Health Clinic, which she founded in Richlands, not far from the West Virginia border.

The return trip was not without drama. Down the road was a police checkpoint, giving pause to the nun, who also served as the clinic’s pharmacy technician. Worried officers would find the bags of medicine suspicious (even though the transport was legal thanks to an interstate agreement), Sister Josepha turned to find another route — an abrupt move that alerted the officers. They pulled her, and the truck full of prescription drugs, over.

Thankfully, a quick explanation from the nun — and possibly the help of a silent prayer — earned the officers’ trust. She was allowed to proceed.

Decades later, the anecdote is firmly entrenched in clinic lore. Sister Josepha passed away in 2016 after a lifetime of serving the community. But her drive and commitment to caring for others endures at the Tri-County Health Clinic, just as it does across Virginia’s 60 free and charitable clinics.

Over the years, countless people helped create the state’s strong network of free clinics. These spaces are deeply rooted in their communities and help local residents live healthier lives. By and large, they are modern facilities, staffed with compassionate medical professionals and volunteers. The providers’ skill and care help people navigate a range of medical conditions, from regular wellness checkups to chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

The nation recently recognized Women’s History Month, and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics’ team used the time to reflect on some of the incredible women, like Sister Josepha, who helped shape the state’s health care safety net.

Free clinics are so firmly rooted in our communities that it can seem as if they always have been a part of our history. However, most of them did not take shape until a few decades ago.

Virginia’s first free clinic — the Fan Free Clinic in Richmond (now called the Health Brigade and led by Karen Legato) — opened its doors in 1970. This was thanks in no small part to the organizational prowess of Mary File Clem, who was a driving force behind its creation.

Shortly afterward, a young carpenter from Roanoke named Henry Bell volunteered at the Richmond clinic, and was inspired to open a similar organization in Roanoke. After partnering with his surgeon father and forming a board of directors, Estelle Nichols Avner accepted the opportunity to serve as the Bradley Free Clinic’s volunteer director.

Avner eventually became full-time director and was an inspirational force for other free clinics across Virginia and the country. She co-penned “A Free Clinic: Starting Out” — a book detailing best practices for starting and operating a clinic. More than 3,000 copies were printed, providing a road map that helped open facilities in Chicago; Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Kennebunkport, Maine, among other places. She retired in 2014 after leading the Bradley Free Clinic for 40 years.

In 1990, many clinics struggled to recruit physicians due to concerns that “Good Samaritan” laws didn’t cover volunteer medical professionals. Attorney General Mary Sue Terry stepped up and helped extend state liability coverage to free clinic physicians through legislation in the General Assembly.

Our modern network of clinics is indebted to another influential woman who helped direct important corporate dollars. Wilda Ferguson led community relations at Blue Cross Blue Shield (now Anthem) in the 1990s. Assisted by Charlotte “Charlie” Carnes, Ferguson created a grant program to fund clinic startup costs and annual operating budgets. This corporate philanthropy helped birth clinics throughout Virginia, via grants that continue to have a lasting impact.

A roster of incredible women also was responsible for a legacy of health care “firsts” in Virginia. Among them is Annette Suarez, former clinic director at Fan Free Clinic, who served as first executive director of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. The organization itself was a first — the first statewide institution of free clinics. It served as a model for other states and the national association.

After years of advocacy as leader of the Virginia Healthcare Foundation, which provides funding to support clinics, Deborah Oswalt was a driving force behind Virginia’s Medicaid expansion in 2019. She helped connect thousands of people to health coverage for the first time in their lives. More than 1.4 million Virginians are enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program today.

Another pioneer was Zakia McKensey. While working at Health Brigade, she helped create the state’s first transgender clinic, giving people access to hormone replacement therapy and other resources in a safe, affirming environment. The clinic continues to be an important resource for the Richmond region’s transgender and nonbinary community.

Many incredible people helped build the strong network of free and charitable clinics that operate across Virginia today; and the work of clinics has never been more important. The state’s efforts to expand health care coverage have been life-changing for many. Even so, more than 200,000 Virginians do not have health insurance.

In a practical sense, clinics are helping uninsured and underinsured people access preventive and lifesaving care, while reducing costly emergency room visits. Most importantly, they are helping people live longer and healthier lives. It’s an impact we’re all proud of.

When it comes to serving the needs of vulnerable people, Virginia’s free and charitable clinics are unstoppable. We continue to be thankful for the many leaders who help ensure all Virginians can access the care they deserve.