Rebecca Dillow column: Housing as health

As of Monday morning, 77% of Virginia hospitals’ intensive care unit (ICU) beds were occupied. The preceding Thursday night, Gov. Ralph Northam instituted new statewide restrictions, including a mask mandate and limits on gatherings.
Above all, he is urging residents to stay home. For many people in my Appalachian region of Southwest Virginia, staying healthy and safe at home is not an option.
Southwest Virginia has experienced a lack of resources and an economy unfit to adequately provide for our residents during much of our history. We see lower-than-average salaries and higher rates of poverty than the rest of Virginia. Families in my community — and across the country — struggle to secure homes they can afford, and end up living in unstable and unhealthy situations.
But issues like housing are not single-dimensional; a person’s health depends on his or her home. Studies show people who are homeless or precariously housed are less likely to treat chronic illnesses, more likely to experience physical trauma and might use substances at higher rates.
This means that people end up in hospitals more often than if they had a safe place to call home. Even for those who are stably housed, one of our biggest problems in Appalachia is substandard housing.
Apartments with mold, homes with unsafe water supplies and houses with holes in the roofs all can fuel health problems that might result in more hospital visits. Unfortunately, our homes in Appalachia had these problems even before the pandemic.
The dual health and economic crises brought by the pandemic also are visible in growing food lines. Staying home does not equal staying healthy if you don’t have a safe home or enough food to eat.
These converging housing and health issues present particular challenges to families during COVID-19. Unfortunately, because many housing-insecure people reside in homeless shelters or multifamily residences, they live around more people. Social distancing or isolation nearly are impossible if you share a crowded home.
The Appalachian population, in general, is older and sicker than average Americans. Closures of hospitals and a lack of investment in the health care system have made it harder for folks to receive medical help. With already limited resources, we cannot support influxes of sickness, whether caused by COVID-19 or substandard housing. Our fellow Americans deserve safe, reliable homes that keep them out of hospitals during a dangerous pandemic.
The best solution? Investing in Appalachia’s housing affordability.
RAND, a research organization that develops public policy solutions to community challenges, reports that when given stable housing, study participants made 70% fewer visits to the emergency room and spent 75% less time in the hospital. Organizations like my nonprofit, Appalachian Community Action & Development Agency Inc., work to find families good homes that we can afford, but we lack the investments in the region to address the great need.
Virginia has taken some great first steps. The state agencies responsible for disbursing the federal money available in the CARES Act rightly have prioritized homelessness services and rental assistance to support people without secure housing.
But this amount of investment will not turn the tide of economic pain during the pandemic, let alone address the need that existed beforehand. The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that need at 7 million affordable homes.
Let’s make that investment. If the average affordable home costs about $150,000, the public and private sectors together can invest around $100 billion in new homes each year for the next decade, less than the cost of the 2017 tax overhaul bill.
Aside from the chance to protect an at-risk population from COVID-19, these investments in housing can lower overall health costs, which saves taxpayers’ dollars. Communities, public health and taxpayers all will benefit.
People are struggling with the new norm of spending so much of their time in their homes. This spring, Northam explained that people in Virginia were “testy” and “on edge,” a sentiment that only has increased with the passing months.
Many of us have the fortune of safe, stable living environments, but that is not always the case for my neighbors in Southwest Virginia and broader Appalachia.
As our governor continues to encourage us to stay home, families in my community are tasked with a glaring question that makes some more than testy: Where do I go without a safe, stable and healthy home?
Rebecca Dillow is executive director of Appalachian Community Action & Development Agency Inc. in Gate City and is a member of Fahe, a network of organizations working in Appalachia to build the American Dream. Contact her at: rdillow@appcaa.org