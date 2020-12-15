Rebecca Dillow column: Housing as health

As of Monday morning, 77% of Virginia hospitals’ intensive care unit (ICU) beds were occupied. The preceding Thursday night, Gov. Ralph Northam instituted new statewide restrictions, including a mask mandate and limits on gatherings.

Above all, he is urging residents to stay home. For many people in my Appalachian region of Southwest Virginia, staying healthy and safe at home is not an option.

Southwest Virginia has experienced a lack of resources and an economy unfit to adequately provide for our residents during much of our history. We see lower-than-average salaries and higher rates of poverty than the rest of Virginia. Families in my community — and across the country — struggle to secure homes they can afford, and end up living in unstable and unhealthy situations.

But issues like housing are not single-dimensional; a person’s health depends on his or her home. Studies show people who are homeless or precariously housed are less likely to treat chronic illnesses, more likely to experience physical trauma and might use substances at higher rates.

This means that people end up in hospitals more often than if they had a safe place to call home. Even for those who are stably housed, one of our biggest problems in Appalachia is substandard housing.