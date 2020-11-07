Rebecca Green column: The importance of transparent elections

Election administrators understand how important transparency is. Chris Piper, commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Elections, has been a leader on this. Under his direction, the department publishes a post-election report featuring data and details about how the election went. Piper understands that setting election data free reduces fodder for conspiracies. A high degree of transparency reveals that mistakes are human, not nefarious.

Indeed, a recently released FairVote study of recounts reveals an incredibly small error rate in ballot tabulation. According to this study, in the 5,778 statewide elections over the past 20 years, only three of those 31 recounts overturned the outcome of the race.

In the two statewide recounts in presidential elections over the past 20 years, the recount shifted the margin by 1,247 votes (Florida in 2000) and 571 votes (Wisconsin in 2016).

We can take from this evidence two lessons: First, only when margins separate the candidates by a few thousand votes is a recount likely to impact the result.