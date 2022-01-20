Rebekah M. Compton column: Allow nurse practitioners to be a permanent solution to health care access

On Jan. 10, in response to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, then-Gov. Ralph Northam issued a 30-day emergency order to increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support health care workers during the pandemic. This order highlights the essential role of health care workers, including Virginia’s 13,000-plus nurse practitioners , in providing patient care as our country continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus .
In 2021, the General Assembly recognized the value of NPs by passing legislation that allowed people with more than two years of clinical experience to practice autonomously. The bill followed Northam’s April 2020 executive order which, in response to Virginia’s COVID-19 state of emergency, reduced the number of years of experience NPs needed to practice independently from five to two.
Virginia is one of a few states that restrict NP practice by requiring supervision, delegation or team management by another health care provider in order for NPs to provide patient care, whether in a paid or volunteer role. For states that do impose an experience requirement, the limit is two or three years. Unfortunately, the 2021 session legislation was passed with a sunset provision, meaning that unless a new bill is passed this year, Virginia NPs are at risk of returning to a five-year autonomous practice requirement.
Virginia’s collaborative rule ties the ability of the NP to provide patient care to the supply and availability of the physician workforce. In addition, studies show states that restrict NP practice are more likely to have geographic health care disparities, higher chronic disease burden, primary care shortages, higher costs of care and lower standings on national health rankings.
NPs are advanced practice registered nurses with master’s (and often doctorate) degrees, as well as extensive clinical training in the diagnosis and management of common and complex medical conditions. There currently are more than 1,850 NPs with autonomous licenses in Virginia. Many of them have used their credentials to deliver much-needed telemedicine services, volunteer to administer COVID vaccines or care for patients in communities with limited providers.
Regulation of APRNs varies by state. But in 2008, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing developed a “Consensus Model,” which provides structural recommendations for state legislatures and boards . Although Virginia has been moving toward alignment with this model, the commonwealth does not grant independent practice to all APRNs.
A recent study by the Virginia Department of Health Professions indicates that granting NPs autonomous practice may increase supply without reducing quality of care. Furthermore, DHP recommends granting independent practice authority to all APRNs in the commonwealth . A separate study by the Virginia Board of Nursing, undertaken at the request of the General Assembly, supports a two-year requirement or the complete elimination of the practice agreement for NPs.
At a time when communities are having trouble recruiting and retaining physicians, NPs — especially ones with autonomous licenses — are crucial to providing access to primary and specialty care, including mental health and substance abuse treatment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States lost 17,500 health care employees in September. The agency also is projecting more than 50% employment growth for NPs by 2029.
Even with autonomous licensure, NPs regularly consult and collaborate with health care colleagues. In fact, a study examining how regulatory environments affect NP practice and quality of care found that those in states with independent practice were more likely to refer to physician colleagues.
Making the two-year regulation permanent allows NPs to remain in Virginia, and provide primary and specialty care — especially in rural and underserved areas— rather than leaving the commonwealth to work or volunteer elsewhere. It allows patients to develop relationships with their providers, which is essential for continuity of care. It also encourages NPs to develop innovative practice models, volunteer in free or mobile clinics without the restriction of a mandated collaborating physician, and expands access to care in all specialties.
Recent regulatory changes have significantly increased the number of NPs who can practice autonomously and provide patient care. Lawmakers should support legislation that permanently increases access to health care for all Virginians.
Rebekah M. Compton, DNP, is president of the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners. Contact her at: vcnppresident@gmail.com