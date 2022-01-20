Rebekah M. Compton column: Allow nurse practitioners to be a permanent solution to health care access

Virginia’s collaborative rule ties the ability of the NP to provide patient care to the supply and availability of the physician workforce. In addition, studies show states that restrict NP practice are more likely to have geographic health care disparities, higher chronic disease burden, primary care shortages, higher costs of care and lower standings on national health rankings.

NPs are advanced practice registered nurses with master’s (and often doctorate) degrees, as well as extensive clinical training in the diagnosis and management of common and complex medical conditions. There currently are more than 1,850 NPs with autonomous licenses in Virginia. Many of them have used their credentials to deliver much-needed telemedicine services, volunteer to administer COVID vaccines or care for patients in communities with limited providers.

Regulation of APRNs varies by state. But in 2008, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing developed a “Consensus Model,” which provides structural recommendations for state legislatures and boards . Although Virginia has been moving toward alignment with this model, the commonwealth does not grant independent practice to all APRNs.