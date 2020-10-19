Reggie Gordon and Mollie Reinhart column: Richmond is a city of compassion: Ready to heal and transform

Afterward, I kept thinking about Ciji and her son. After much deliberation, I texted her to see if she’d like to get together again — and our friendship began. Since then, I’ve been listening and learning from Ciji — and other friends from different backgrounds, too. Now, I always listen to the small voice inside of me.

For example, two years ago Lisa and I met Jojo at a Walmart checkout counter. Captivated by her passion and energy, I wanted to hear Jojo’s story. I asked if she’d like to have lunch together sometime. We’ve been friends ever since.

In January 2019, I met Ed at Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building. Sitting in a classroom’s far back corner — just a couple feet behind me — he quietly kept repeating to himself, “I need to stay around positive people.” Again, I listened to the whisper inside me and said “hi,” and our unexpected friendship was born.

Ciji, Jojo and Ed now are my cherished friends. We swap stories and support each other with encouragement. We share together joyful experiences and holidays.

What I’ve learned

By becoming friends with people from different backgrounds, I’ve gained valuable perspectives. Here’s what I’ve learned from these friendships: