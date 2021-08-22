Ricardo Preve column: Anyone can be a hero

I recently read an article by NBC News journalist Minyvonne Burke about a presentation on mask mandates given to the Council of St. Louis County, Mo., by that county’s Health Department director, Dr. Faisal Khan.
There is much controversy about exactly what happened at that meeting. But if you watch the recorded proceedings of part of the meeting, it appears that Khan was subject to ridicule because of his accent, and an attempt was made to discredit, harass and humiliate him because of his national origin. (Khan is a naturalized U.S. citizen, as I am).
Unfortunately, the verbal assaults to which Khan was subjected to during his presentation seem to have become more frequent in the U.S., and they reflect a trend of rising hate crimes in our country. The last available Hate Crime Statistics Act annual report by the FBI shows that in 2019, there were 7,314 hate crimes, up from 7,120 the year before, which represents the highest number since 2008.
Perhaps an emblematic event in this trend occurred on Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas, when a 21-year-old man who previously had posted white nationalist and anti-immigrant statements online opened fire at a Walmart store, targeting Latinos and Latin American customers. He killed 23 people and injured 23 more. I often think what would have happened to me if I would have been in that store, and the gunman would have heard me speak with my Spanish accent.
This trend of increasing violence against people based on their national origin is very distressing. But the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics can be a reminder that many of the same immigrants who are attacked so viciously by some can be a source of pride for the U.S., and they become national heroes.
Consider the case of Sunisa Lee, a member of Team USA who won gold, silver and bronze medals in gymnastics.
Lee was born in 2003 in Minneapolis-St. Paul. We can imagine — those of us who have had to face, as immigrants to this country, the stigma of having a “difficult-to-pronounce name” — the challenges Sunisa must have had to surmount with such a name.
I would like for those self-styled “patriots” who rail against immigrants, but cheer for Team USA in international competitions, to note that Sunisa’s parents are immigrants from the Hmong community, many of whom came to Minnesota from Laos in the 1970s.
In those years, the Hmong were seen by the Pathet Lao communist government of Laos as collaborators with the U.S., by virtue of the fact that the CIA recruited a considerable number of Hmong in the fight against communist insurgents in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
What would happen if Sunisa’s parents were to arrive at a U.S. border crossing today? Would they be allowed in? Or, given the current political and social climate, would some immigration official turn them away, unmindful of the consequences of that rejection on the future of the U.S. Olympic medal table?
I could, at this point, give further examples of how immigrants add to the strength of our nation and not detract from it. Or I could point to the recent photograph of a U.S. Air Force plane with some 640 Afghan translators and their families escaping from the Taliban at Kabul airport. Many of them are true heroes who risked their lives to save U.S. troops, and they should be welcomed in our country.
Or I could simply ask you to stand somewhere along the southern border with Mexico, in a random spot within California or Texas, on an evening like any other, when at sunset the blazing sun finally sinks below the scrubby vegetation that traces the ragged outline of the horizon, the sky turns into an evolving symphony of violet and dark blue-green shades, and the first stars throw their feeble light over the landscape.
You could just stand there, and watch and listen. Soon you would see thousands of shadows emerge from the bushes in the desert, and see them seek with increased desperation our side of the border, dark outlines in the darker night.
Faceless, anonymous, they would seem menacing at first. But perhaps among them, there might be one or many who will add knowledge and talent to our nation — and perhaps one day, even a slew of Olympic medals for Team USA.
Ricardo Preve is a film director who emigrated from Argentina to Charlottesville in 1976. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @rickpreve