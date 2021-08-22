Ricardo Preve column: Anyone can be a hero

This trend of increasing violence against people based on their national origin is very distressing. But the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics can be a reminder that many of the same immigrants who are attacked so viciously by some can be a source of pride for the U.S., and they become national heroes.

Consider the case of Sunisa Lee, a member of Team USA who won gold, silver and bronze medals in gymnastics.

Lee was born in 2003 in Minneapolis-St. Paul. We can imagine — those of us who have had to face, as immigrants to this country, the stigma of having a “difficult-to-pronounce name” — the challenges Sunisa must have had to surmount with such a name.

I would like for those self-styled “patriots” who rail against immigrants, but cheer for Team USA in international competitions, to note that Sunisa’s parents are immigrants from the Hmong community, many of whom came to Minnesota from Laos in the 1970s.

In those years, the Hmong were seen by the Pathet Lao communist government of Laos as collaborators with the U.S., by virtue of the fact that the CIA recruited a considerable number of Hmong in the fight against communist insurgents in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.