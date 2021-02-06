Ricardo Preve column: The racist legacy of nicknames — a historical injustice at Monticello

Recently, a couple of America’s largest consumer product companies decided to drop the use of brand names that referred to Black people by a nickname. Quaker Oats Co. announced that it is discontinuing its pancake-mix brand “Aunt Jemima,” while Mars Inc. will rename its “Uncle Ben’s” rice.
Considering the balance-sheet value of these brands to the companies, these decisions must not have been taken lightly. The fact that they did occur, however, points to the importance of names in our society.
During slavery in the United States, white owners referred to their slaves by their nicknames, not only colloquially but also in the written record. These nicknames often took the diminutive form (Betsy, Jimmy, etc.) Slaves rarely were granted the dignity of being addressed by their first and last names.
It is unfortunate that, while it certainly is not the only place where this custom is found, a legacy of this racist naming practice remains at Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson.
In the exhibits at Monticello, while Jefferson always is respectfully addressed with either his full name, or as “Jefferson” or “President Jefferson,” a slave woman with whom he maintained an intimate relationship over the course of 38 years routinely is mentioned by her nickname of “Sally,” and not as “Sarah Hemings.”
When discussing this issue with friends, or with the staff at Monticello, the standard reply that I get is that “everybody called her that.”
But a closer look at who “everybody” was reveals that “everybody” really was a limited number of white people, beginning with Jefferson himself who, in his writings, refers to Hemings as Sally.
So also did some of the journalists and political opponents of Jefferson who sought to use his relationship with Hemings to damage his standing and legacy. Others include visitors and neighbors of Monticello, and the white descendants of Jefferson.
All of these people had cultural, political and, in some cases, financial reasons to diminish or obliterate the record of Hemings’ existence. Referring to her as Sally was functional to these objectives.
Hemings, who like most slaves left no written records, might well have used the nickname Sally in her daily interactions with others, including her own family. In an 1873 interview with an Ohio newspaper, one of her sons referred to her as Sally.
But the fact that she herself might have used the nickname Sally does not justify her being addressed as such in the Monticello exhibits.
After all, it’s perfectly possible that Jefferson, at least at some point in his life, might have been called “Tommy,” yet there are no references to him as such at Monticello. And undoubtedly (and justly so), if Jefferson would be referred to as “Tommy,” many would find it at least disrespectful, if not insulting. Yet at Monticello, Hemings is referred to by her slave nickname, and nobody seems to be bothered by this.
There is ample evidence that in the late 18th century, when Hemings was born, Sally was a diminutive name for Sarah and, on that reality alone, it would be fair for Monticello to refer to her as Sarah.
Certainly one hopes that Monticello will not require that a birth certificate or a baptism record be found, as these were not documents granted to slaves.
Further proof that Sarah in all likelihood was the name of Hemings comes from written records of her family.
Mary Hemings, an older sister, was sold by Jefferson to a Charlottesville resident called Thomas Bell. Bell and Mary Hemings had at least two children, one of whom also was nicknamed Sally. Yet when this woman married in 1802, she is shown in the marriage certificate as Sarah Jefferson Bell.
Changing all, or most references to Hemings from Sally to Sarah certainly will be inconvenient, and probably costly (though not as much as changing a national brand name), but it is the right thing to do.
Ricardo Preve is a film director and a resident of Charlottesville since 1976. He is a former board member of the Virginia Film Festival. His next film is set at Monticello. Contact him at: rickpreve1@gmail.com