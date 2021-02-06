Ricardo Preve column: The racist legacy of nicknames — a historical injustice at Monticello

But a closer look at who “everybody” was reveals that “everybody” really was a limited number of white people, beginning with Jefferson himself who, in his writings, refers to Hemings as Sally.

So also did some of the journalists and political opponents of Jefferson who sought to use his relationship with Hemings to damage his standing and legacy. Others include visitors and neighbors of Monticello, and the white descendants of Jefferson.

All of these people had cultural, political and, in some cases, financial reasons to diminish or obliterate the record of Hemings’ existence. Referring to her as Sally was functional to these objectives.

Hemings, who like most slaves left no written records, might well have used the nickname Sally in her daily interactions with others, including her own family. In an 1873 interview with an Ohio newspaper, one of her sons referred to her as Sally.

But the fact that she herself might have used the nickname Sally does not justify her being addressed as such in the Monticello exhibits.