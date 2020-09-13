Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan Jr. column: Let competition call the shots in energy markets

Consider offshore wind. Depending upon who has the offshore lease, the VCEA encourages several different wind projects developed by both independent producers and utility developers.

One of the first offshore wind projects will pave the way for an eventual 2,600 megawatt project that will create thousands of Virginia jobs and generate millions in revenue and site updates at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal.

Under the FERC order, offshore wind projects would have to bid into PJM’s capacity market at an artificially inflated price more than 20 times higher than the maximum price accepted in the most recent market.

That penalty will almost certainly knock these projects out of the PJM market, leave them without those market revenues for development, and force more costs on consumers stuck paying for duplicative capacity in a less competitive PJM market.

Estimates for the full PJM region show the MOPR could hike costs on consumers by $9.6 billion to $24 billion through 2030. This is what happens when FERC does not let competition call the shots in the PJM market. Just as Virginia is poised to head in a new energy direction, FERC imposes rules that undermine our effort.