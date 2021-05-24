Richard C. Schragger column: Basic principles of property law support the governor’s decision to remove the Lee statue

On June 8, the Virginia Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases involving the Robert E. Lee statue still standing on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Lee is the last of the Confederate statues to remain on the avenue; the others — all of which were owned by the city — have already been removed.

Lee remains because two sets of litigants sued Gov. Ralph Northam when he originally ordered the removal of the statue, owned by the commonwealth since 1890. The litigants argue that Virginia received the statue and the land on which it sits conditioned on a promise that the commonwealth would “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.”

That promise, argue the litigants, compels the governor and the commonwealth to maintain the Lee statue in perpetuity.

This claim should fail and likely will before the Virginia Supreme Court, as it already did in the trial courts. The reason has little to do with the controversy that has engulfed the Lee statue and all Confederate monuments, which historically are associated with the Lost Cause and that have sparked protests against the white supremacist ideology that the Lost Cause represents.