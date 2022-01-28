Richard 'Duke' Burruss column: The public must have clear information about the certification of recovery residences

State Sens. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, and Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, have shown leadership in responding to this call for accountability and oversight. Their 2022 legislation requires recovery residences to be clearly certified or not certified, in accordance with NARR standards, so the public can make wise decisions.

Will was struggling with a substance use disorder when he went to his first rehab center and then a second in 2019. He came home for a visit. Looking and feeling so much better for the first time in years, he chose not to return to rehab. However, this false sense of confidence was tragically wrong: He relapsed within 10 days.

Will tried so hard to recover by going back into rehab in 2020. Knowing he needed a supportive recovery community after rehab, Will decided to join a neighboring Oxford House. Just 25 days later, on Tuesday, Sept.15, we lost our beloved son. He died alone in his room.

That same Tuesday, the Oxford House supposedly held its scheduled weekly business meeting. Did staff even look for Will? How did the supposedly daily buddy system check fail our son? This is why we need a clear set of standards and expectations for recovery residences in Virginia. These best practices can save lives.