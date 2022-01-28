Richard 'Duke' Burruss column: The public must have clear information about the certification of recovery residences

My son Will, at age 22, died from fentanyl poisoning in an Oxford House, an uncertified recovery residence. His body was not discovered for two full days. Will died in a space that was meant to keep him safe and watch over him.
As a result of this tragedy, I am strongly advocating for Virginia recovery residences to be clearly identified as certified or not, so individuals and their families can make effective decisions. Drugs today have a higher level of toxicity and are more lethal. We need to ensure our loved ones in rehab have the greatest opportunity to succeed in their recovery journeys.
What I have learned since Will’s death is very troubling. Our society greatly stigmatizes addiction. We have institutional fragmentation of recovery options and a lack of real oversight of spaces that are meant to be safe. Finally, I do not see the kind of outrage needed for a drug overdose epidemic claiming the lives of our loved ones at an alarming rate of 275 every day.
At a bare minimum, we must expect residential recovery houses to be certified in accordance with standards from the National Alliance for Recovery Residences. These have been updated three times since 2011 and should be followed in order to receive state funding, to be recognized by government agencies and to receive referrals from government agencies. This important step will help provide greater protections for individuals in recovery.
State Sens. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, and Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, have shown leadership in responding to this call for accountability and oversight. Their 2022 legislation requires recovery residences to be clearly certified or not certified, in accordance with NARR standards, so the public can make wise decisions.
Will was struggling with a substance use disorder when he went to his first rehab center and then a second in 2019. He came home for a visit. Looking and feeling so much better for the first time in years, he chose not to return to rehab. However, this false sense of confidence was tragically wrong: He relapsed within 10 days.
Will tried so hard to recover by going back into rehab in 2020. Knowing he needed a supportive recovery community after rehab, Will decided to join a neighboring Oxford House. Just 25 days later, on Tuesday, Sept.15, we lost our beloved son. He died alone in his room.
That same Tuesday, the Oxford House supposedly held its scheduled weekly business meeting. Did staff even look for Will? How did the supposedly daily buddy system check fail our son? This is why we need a clear set of standards and expectations for recovery residences in Virginia. These best practices can save lives.
Oxford House was established 45 years ago and has a large presence in the region. It provides much-needed beds for its residents but with very limited structure and oversight. This operating model has remained unchanged for decades, resembling a hostel rather than a recovery residence.
While this model might have worked years ago, the substance abuse and recovery issues of today are far more complex. We need clear standards of practice across all such facilities, especially those that receive federal and state dollars. Oxford House elects not to be certified, yet 90% of its funding comes from government sources.
Certified recovery residences provide a well-structured environment by recognizing that residents benefit from oversight, camaraderie, individual and group counseling, activities, employment support, and a sense of belonging and commitment to oneself and each other in recovery.
The evidence speaks for itself. In July 2017, Delray Beach, Florida, required certification for all recovery residences housing four or more unrelated individuals. A year after this rule was implemented, the city witnessed a significant 60% decline in overdoses from 635 to 245. It also saw another 48% decrease in overdoses for the most recent year since this ordinance became law .
For individuals struggling day to day with substance use disorders, structure, support and adequate resources are absolutely essential. One thing I have learned from working with people with substance use disorders, even those who have been sober for years, is they seldom speak out and advocate for themselves. This is the result of years of shameful stigma that society has placed on them.
Recovery is complex, and success is a challenge. A certified recovery residence is one step in a very complicated process of saving lives and sparing other families from experiencing a devastating loss similar to my own.
Richard “Duke” Burruss (retired) was vice president of the Africa division of Development Alternatives Incorporated. He lives in Fairfax. Contact him at: duke.burruss@gmail.com