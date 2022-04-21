Richard Hankins column: City Council must save Richmond’s zero-fare public transit

When 2020 began, Richmonders would have been crazy to think the GRTC Transit System would offer riders across the region access to public transportation without charging a fare. As with many things in our day-to-day lives, COVID-19 turned that logic on its head.

For the past two years, Richmonders have been riding the bus fare free. This policy has allowed hundreds of thousands of people to access work, school, health care and other daily needs, without having to worry about whether they could afford the trip.

The majority of the missing fare revenue has been replaced through a grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. But unless City Council approves a budget amendment for $1 million in matching funds, the dream of Richmond’s zero-fare bus service could be dead by June.

Originally conceived to minimize contact between essential workers and bus operators, the focus of the zero-fare policy since has shifted. Today, fare-free bus service has become a backdoor wage boost to transit riders across the region during economically uncertain times and rising costs.

One of those riders is Terrence, who just got a new job to help make ends meet. Thanks to the zero fare, he can afford to take the bus to work; otherwise, his only option would be a long walk along the side of the road.

Richmond’s zero-fare pilot program provides a huge increase in quality of life for riders like Terrence. It allows them to give back to society in a way that wouldn’t be possible if transportation costs still were an obstacle.

Over the course of the pandemic, DRPT noticed the positive impact of zero fares and awarded GRTC an $8 million grant to continue fare-free operations through 2025 — contingent on a local match. However, Mayor Levar Stoney’s pledge to provide the grant’s needed matching funds and preserve zero-fare transit for Richmonders isn’t included in his proposed budget.

Councilmember Andreas Addison, who represents the 1st District, has submitted a budget amendment to fully fund the city’s zero-fare commitment. However, the rest of council must approve it and produce the necessary dollars to save Richmond’s zero-fare program.

Zero-fare public transportation in Richmond is worth saving: 54% of riders earn less than $25,000 a year, and 27% earn less than $10,000 per year. For many below the poverty line, bus fares consume a substantial amount of their budget. And before GRTC went fare-free, many riders were unable to afford monthly transit passes, instead spending hundreds of extra dollars on single-ride fares.

The zero-fare policy also speeds up service, as the bus no longer has to wait while riders fumble for their money to board. As a result, the cost of each mile of bus service around the region actually has gone down, thanks to quicker turnaround times.

The zero-fare program also boosts ridership. Richmond is one of the few transit providers in the country beating its prepandemic ridership records. This creates the positive byproduct of lowering the region’s carbon emissions — an important note as Richmond declared a climate emergency in 2021.

Some people might argue the money for zero fares would be better spent on an expansion of service. This view is shortsighted for several reasons.

First, we don’t have to choose between the two laudable goals. GRTC cannot use the DRPT grant money to expand service; it only goes toward providing zero fares.

Second, fares funded less than 10% of GRTC’s prepandemic budget. Subtract out the roughly $1.5 million GRTC spent to collect fares each year, and that means enforcing fares only generated about $3.5 million in revenue. That amount could not transform Richmond into a transit mecca like some assume.

Finally, collecting fares slows down the bus, making riders pay both with their money and their time. Richmond currently is leading the nation on zero-fare transit, proving equity and economic development can go hand in hand toward creating a better city for us all.

Major cities like Boston and Los Angeles are exploring zero fares in order to replicate Richmond's success. The nation is watching, but the true winners of Richmond’s zero-fare program are the local essential workers keeping our city running, including riders like Terrence.

Few other programs do so much good for such a small cost. With food, housing and transportation costs on the rise, this is the worst possible time to break our promise to Richmond’s bus riders and hit working-class households with a new expense.

The mayor and the council need to come together, and find the funding to maintain this incredibly vital program. Preserving zero fares in the upcoming budget should be a no-brainer, and it’s imperative that Richmond fulfills its promise.