Richard Hankins column: Richmond has plenty of parking. Let's stop mandating more.

The cost of housing is skyrocketing in Richmond: Rent increased a whopping 38.1% over the past year, which is the 8th highest increase in the entire country. Someone who paid $1,000 a month in 2021 now can expect to pay more than $1,380 for the exact same apartment in 2022.

Home prices also have gone up by 8.5% in the past year, which means many folks are being priced out of homeownership, and homeowners are having to cough up more in property taxes. In short: Most everyone is feeling the pinch.

One policy that increases the cost of housing is currently up for debate in Richmond. Mandatory parking minimums are a legal mandate that require a certain amount of parking spaces per square foot for commercial businesses and housing developments.

That all sounds great for drivers and a car-centric culture, but parking minimums have consequences for both housing prices and our urban fabric. The urban advocacy group Strong Towns sums up the parking minimum problem best: “They push homes and businesses farther apart, impede the walkability of our neighborhoods, raise the cost of housing, and place an especially costly burden on small, local entrepreneurs.”

Case in point: The mandate to include parking can increase the cost of apartments by up to 25%. That makes new housing developments more expensive to rent or simply not built as they become financially infeasible.

Researchers found each parking spot can add $50,000 to the cost of construction. Want to build an apartment tower for 200 residents, with one mandated parking spot each? That adds $10 million to the project.

There also is the physical space issue. For each floor dedicated to parking, that is one floor less to house people. Putting cars above people during a housing crisis is a slap in the face to those who need the most relief.

Parking minimums also assume people both are able and choose to get around by car. While that assumption is a fundamental part of the American dream, it doesn’t make it true.

Sixteen percent of Richmond households do not have access to a car. That cohort correlates with the working class and poor, and that’s no surprise when AAA has found the average cost of car ownership exceeds $10,000 per year. Forcing those folks to pay more in housing costs to accommodate a car they cannot afford is shortsighted, if not cruel.

There also are significant demographic shifts with respect to driving. The millennial and Generation Z cohorts are obtaining licenses at much lower rates than previous generations.

One report even found that an astounding 48% of 19-year-olds do not have a license. Back when a similar study was done in 1983, 86% of 19-year-olds had a license. The demand for parking will fall over time as the desire to drive just isn’t there like it was for previous generations.

It also must be said that banning parking minimums does not remove a current single parking space in the city. It also does not ban new parking. Should a new development desire parking, developers are welcome to build it.

Plus, Richmond already has a staggering amount of parking. In downtown alone, there are 47,958 parking spaces. Parking minimums will continue to force that number upward, regardless of existing supply.

And each parking spot, including the space needed for egress, takes up about 330 square feet. So we’re looking at 1.5 million square feet of space dedicated to cars already in Richmond’s densest, most transit-accessible neighborhood. It makes more sense to instead allow the market to decide how much parking (and housing) a neighborhood needs, especially when so much has already been built.