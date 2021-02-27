Richard J. Meagher column: End May elections

The General Assembly has approved a measure that will end the practice, common in many Virginia cities and towns, of spring municipal elections. Despite complaints from local officials, we all should cheer; if Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill, it will be a clear victory for democracy.

Currently, more than 100 of Virginia’s towns from Abingdon to Wytheville hold local elections in May, not November. And it’s not just the little places — cities like Norfolk and Fairfax elect their city councils and mayors in May as well.

There are 123 localities in total that hold these off-cycle elections, according to the indispensable Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

Since the measure was introduced by state Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, he has heard loud grumbling from local officials from his home city and elsewhere. Normally I would agree with them. As a Dillon Rule state, Virginia already allows too little autonomy for local governments.

But we might be justified in a little skepticism; many local officials are incumbents as well. Many politicians unsurprisingly have lost their appetites for electoral reform after winning an election with the current system; a similar dynamic might be going on with local elected officials, all of whom were chosen by voters in May, not November.