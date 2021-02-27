Richard J. Meagher column: End May elections

The General Assembly has approved a measure that will end the practice, common in many Virginia cities and towns, of spring municipal elections. Despite complaints from local officials, we all should cheer; if Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill, it will be a clear victory for democracy.
Currently, more than 100 of Virginia’s towns from Abingdon to Wytheville hold local elections in May, not November. And it’s not just the little places — cities like Norfolk and Fairfax elect their city councils and mayors in May as well.
There are 123 localities in total that hold these off-cycle elections, according to the indispensable Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).
Since the measure was introduced by state Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, he has heard loud grumbling from local officials from his home city and elsewhere. Normally I would agree with them. As a Dillon Rule state, Virginia already allows too little autonomy for local governments.
But we might be justified in a little skepticism; many local officials are incumbents as well. Many politicians unsurprisingly have lost their appetites for electoral reform after winning an election with the current system; a similar dynamic might be going on with local elected officials, all of whom were chosen by voters in May, not November.
Still, for whatever reason, many local officials think this is a bad idea. Why switch? Because democracy demands it.
Turnout in local elections famously is anemic. Solid statistics are difficult to come by, but study after study shows citizen interest in municipal and county elections lags far behind national ones.
In Fairfax this past year, more than 13,000 voters turned out in November to choose between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. But in the May mayoral election, there barely were 3,500 votes. It is difficult to argue that town and city councils and mayors truly represent the people when turnout is so low.
Running extra elections in May also can be costly — one registrar told the General Assembly that moving elections might save a city $150,000 in taxpayer funds — and burdens those local registrars, the front-line soldiers in protecting our democracy.
The counterargument most often floated by May-lovers is that local elections should be kept separate from national issues. In a recent tweet, VPAP suggested that these folks worry that local issues can be “drowned out by the noise of national elections.”
In today’s ideologically polarized politics, keeping that noise away is a pipe dream. Even in nominally nonpartisan local elections, party affiliations are well-known and promoted through partisan endorsements.
A Republican leadership PAC funded local candidates in Staunton this past year. In 2019, Washington County held a November election, but with a self-declared “Trump Republican” candidate for commissioner of the revenue (whatever that is).
Still, it is the turnout argument that should win the day. Widespread voter participation is the bedrock of a healthy and functioning democracy. Holding elections in May keeps the electorate smaller and more manageable.
For officials and candidates, it reduces the cost and pain of campaigns, but it also reduces the need to make your case to voters or to be held accountable.
In a state where elections often operated as a front for a white supremacist cartel, under the guise of the 20th-century Byrd Machine, and a state whose capital city saw its municipal elections suspended by the federal government for a full five years in the 1970s because of efforts to dilute the Black vote — maybe we should weigh participation more than the preservation of local autonomy and issues.
With Virginia’s terrible electoral history in mind, it is hard to see May elections as anything but a gatekeeping strategy.
During the past two years, the Democratic General Assembly has gone to great lengths to make voting easier. We can and should add the end of May elections to that list. Northam should sign the bill into law.
Richard J. Meagher is associate professor of political science at Randolph-Macon College and the author of “Local Politics Matters.” Contact him at: richardmeagher@rmc.edu.