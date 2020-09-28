Richard J. Meagher column: Stakes are high in local elections

And information also proves harder to come by as local news sources dry up. According to The Associated Press, more than 1,400 towns and cities have lost their local newspaper since 2000. Despite the enterprising citizens who operate blogs or social media accounts to promote local information, many of Virginia’s municipalities and counties have little to no local coverage.

Then there is the problem of timing. Your next local election might not be this fall, but scheduled away from the national voting cycle, again to insulate it from national politics. Unsurprisingly, though, voter participation suffers.

In Chesterfield County, voter turnout dropped from 80% in 2016 to 53% in 2019, despite the state legislative races on the ballot. It can be even worse in other states. In bustling St. Louis, turnout in its April 2017 mayoral election only was 30%. By contrast, almost 75% of registered voters cast a ballot in Richmond’s last mayoral election in November 2016, and we expect similar robust turnout this fall.

Still, even if national races are what drive people to the polls, the names down the ballot should not be an afterthought, whether this November or another year. Voting in a local election is an important political action step that you can use to level up.