Richard Morgan column: No one should have to suffer in agony like my 2 close friends did

It’s one thing to watch your friends die. It’s another to watch them die slowly and painfully, and to know this is what lies in store for you, too.

My friendship with Bob Knapp grew out of Virginia soil. We were boyhood friends in middle school in Virginia Beach. We attended Hampden-Sydney College as roommates and then as fraternity brothers. Together, we entered the naval aviation training program to serve as Navy pilots during the Vietnam War. Later, we were ushers in each other’s weddings, and then we were godparents to each other’s children.

At midlife, Bob suffered a slow, gruesome death from leukemia, likely from exposure to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam, along with another former squadron mate of mine, Stan Starling. I was by Bob’s and Stan’s bedsides during their last months of his life. I can attest that they endured uncontrollable pain.

Witnessing my friends’ deaths firsthand left me with the permanent impression of the hardships that can be suffered not only by dying people, but also by their loved ones. It convinced me there has to be a better and more humane way to live out those final moments of life before death than in agony and devitalization, unable to say goodbye to those whom you love.

At some level, I also knew the same disease that claimed Bob’s and Stan’s life and drew out their dying process was coming for me.

I was diagnosed with metastatic (progressive) cancer in 2019. I can delay the inevitable through various treatments. I recently completed a clinical trial at Columbia University, and I will continue to receive intermittent treatment.

But my disease is incurable. When metastatic prostate cancer spreads to your bones, a protracted, painful death follows.

As a mentally capable adult whose illness one day will be terminal, I feel very strongly that the decision over how I die should be mine when I reach that point. When death is imminent and the dying process is grueling, why should I be forced to loiter at death’s door? I want the option of medical aid in dying in Virginia so I can have a peaceful death, with a clear mind, surrounded by love.

Medical aid in dying is an authorized option for mentally capable, terminally ill adults in 10 states, as well as the District of Columbia, but not in Virginia. It doesn’t seem right to me that I should have to undergo avoidable suffering at the end of my life as a consequence of living in this state.

I have a daughter who lives in Oregon, where medical aid in dying has been an authorized option for terminally ill people for 25 years. I could move there to access medical aid in dying, but I’m a lifelong Virginian. I was born in this state, I’ve spent my life in this state and I pray I can die in this state without needless suffering.

That’s why I testified in support of the Virginia Death with Dignity Act (SB 668) — a bill that would authorize medical aid in dying for terminally ill Virginians — at a Feb. 3 hearing before the Senate Committee on Education and Health. The committee narrowly failed to pass the legislation in a tie vote. I can only hope and pray that I live long enough to see the bill pass during the next legislative session, so I can die peacefully, not in agony.

With the Virginia Death with Dignity Act, lawmakers have the opportunity to make medical aid in dying an authorized option for people like Bob and Stan, and one day, myself. The option is not for people who want to die; it is for people who already are dying and don’t want to suffer.

Now I, like Bob and Stan, have cancer. I can only hope that I do not share his fate. In fact, most Virginians don’t want to share his fate.

Wason Center surveys in both February 2021 and 2022 show 7 in 10 Virginia voters support medical aid in dying. Majority support spanned geographic, political and racial spectrums. This is not a political issue. It is a human issue.

Virginia legislators, I implore you: Please pass the Virginia Death with Dignity Act and give me the option to end my suffering gently, at home in this great state.