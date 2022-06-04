Richard P. Wenzel column: To combat monkeypox, apply lessons from COVID-19

In 1967, as an infectious diseases trainee, I lived in what now is Bangladesh. While caring for hundreds of cases of cholera, I also saw victims of smallpox while on rounds at a specialized hospital in Dacca.

I recall walking into the dimly lit room of a man in his mid-20s — my age at the time. He was covered with infectious blisters that all were the same size and shape — unlike chickenpox, which presents scabs and blisters of varying sizes.

He had a sad look of resignation on his face, standing in a cement room that looked more like a cell. There was a single opening in the wall to the outside, with no glass or screen cover. Fortunately, he was recovering.

Seeing the man’s lesions, I briefly wondered if I had that important local skin reaction at the site of my most recent smallpox vaccination prior to travel. This would have indicated an immune response had begun (otherwise known as the vaccine take).

I later read about occasional adverse reactions to the live smallpox virus vaccine — inflammation of the brain and heart, and life-threatening disseminated infections in some immune-suppressed recipients. The good news was with vaccination, effective protection could occur up to five days after exposure.

An estimated 300 million smallpox-related deaths occurred in the 20th century from the highly transmissible pathogen. However, in 1980, the World Health Organization declared smallpox was eliminated, an epic public health triumph we still should celebrate.

In 2002, as the United States prepared for the Iraq War amid concerns of biological terrorism, President George W. Bush exhorted all health care workers to get the smallpox vaccine. I was at Virginia Commonwealth University at the time.

With awareness of the adverse effects of the vaccine, the lack of a documented case since the late 1970s, the ability to offer vaccines days after exposure, the emergence of the immune-suppressing HIV pandemic and the increasing use of a variety of immune-suppressing drugs, I instead suggested VCU prepare for but not administer any vaccine — unless at least one confirmed case was identified in the world. The university planned to vaccinate all 6,000 personnel within 24 hours if needed.

VCU became the first medical center in the country to decline the administration’s vaccine program. Members of the national media were quick to deliver unflattering responses, framing our decision as unpatriotic, not one of risk-benefit analysis. Soon, however, more than 100 hospitals followed the VCU plan. A year later, the Institute of Medicine praised our cautious approach.

Monkeypox first was discovered in 1958 among primates housed for research in Copenhagen, Denmark. The first human case was identified in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The virus remains endemic in central and western Africa.

However, a small cluster of monkeypox cases was identified in the U.S. in 2003, traced to exposure to African species of Gambian rats and wild squirrels. The virus subsequently was found to infect prairie dogs, which were popular pets back then. No patients died of monkeypox — a much milder and less transmissible infection than smallpox.

In recent weeks, monkeypox has emerged as the world’s latest pandemic. As of June 3, there were 866 confirmed cases in 29 countries. Many of the infections occurred in men who have sex with men, but so far, it is not clear if close contact alone or sexual transmission occurred.

Currently, several important uncertainties exist:

How exactly did infections initially occur outside of endemic areas, and how exactly does person-to-person spread occur?

Are the infections all from the same strain, or do some contain mutations that confer greater transmissibility? Genetic analyses will offer insights.

What is the risk that the virus will establish itself in small animals in countries outside of Africa, becoming an endemic reservoir for subsequent cases?

How extensive will the pandemic become before it is contained?

It is thought the smallpox vaccine will prevent monkeypox infections. Both are members of the same poxvirus family. However, for prevention, only a single monkeypox vaccine has Food and Drug Administration approval: Jynneos, which is made by Bavarian Nordic.

The monkeypox vaccine is nonreplicating, meaning it should confer greater safety than the smallpox vaccine, even for immune-suppressed patients. It is administered subcutaneously, so no local immunological vaccine take occurs. Analogous to findings with the smallpox vaccine, it appears it can be given after exposure to monkeypox and still be effective.

As our country prepares to respond to monkeypox, lessons from COVID-19 should prevail:

Ongoing surveillance and testing should be countrywide, up to date and validated.

Messaging from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and national health advisers, should be crisp and consistent. It always should include what we know, what we don’t know and what assumptions guide current policy.

Vaccine production and supply lines must be examined for efficiency, even if widespread use is not needed.

Efforts to counter misinformation and avoid politicization of any aspects of public health policies should be strongly supported.

Recognition that pandemics are a natural part of life on a small planet, shared with animals carrying their own flora of bacteria and viruses that can become human pathogens, is important.

Support of public health infrastructure needs to be propped up to meet any known and unknown challenges.