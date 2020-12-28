Richard P. Wenzel column: Virginia should declare war on COVID-19

The latest analysis of University of Virginia statewide data reveals that the post-Thanksgiving surge is likely to push the projected peak in weekly cases to 98,000 during the first week in February.
That’s 13 times higher than this past summer’s peak of 7,550 cases. If this happens, we’ll no longer be talking about a “third wave” of COVID-19; we’ll be facing a tsunami of infections that will overwhelm our state’s hospitals and cause misery and grief throughout the commonwealth.
This must not happen.
We can escape this fate, but only by taking decisive action at every level. We’re at war with COVID-19, and in wartime, everyone has a role to play.
Fortunately, we know a lot more about the virus than we did in the early months.
First, we know that up to half of individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 have no symptoms or feel fine for several days before they fall ill. During this time frame they feel perfectly well, but might spread the virus. That’s why you should assume that anyone you meet — even your neighbor or co-worker — could be infected and not know it. This is why social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing are so important.
Second, a minority of infected people, about 10%, account for 80% of new infections. Also, most “super-spreader” events occur indoors in crowded restaurants, bars, gyms, religious ceremonies and parties. In fact, the risk of catching COVID-19 indoors is about 20 times higher than outdoors.
Third, simple measures, consistently done, can make a big difference. Masks and social distancing alone can prevent about 70% of transmissions.
Fourth, countries that took quick action to flatten the curve not only kept total cases and deaths low, they bounced back faster and farther than those that did not. Examples include South Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand and Japan. In the U.S., states like Virginia that temporarily suspended normal activities and urged mask use did better than states that delayed acting or did nothing. They also bought valuable time for their citizens and their state’s economy.
Unfortunately, winter is here and with it, the third wave of COVID-19.
Virginia’s hospitals have responded by ramping up capacity, but there’s only so much that they can do. In addition, rising rates of infection among health care workers, many from catching the virus in the community, is depleting their ranks at the worst possible time. And because COVID-19 is widespread across the country, staff can’t be brought in from other states. Everyone’s in the same boat.
Also, cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other diseases did not take a vacation when COVID-19 came to town. In the early months of the pandemic, too many people with serious health problems skipped their appointments out of fear of the disease.
Some paid a terrible price. Virginia Commonwealth University researcher Steve Woolf has calculated that disrupted care of such patients resulted in a death count 20% higher than COVID-19 would have caused on its own.
That’s more Americans dead in a single year than our nation lost in World War II.
The approval of two effective vaccines is wonderful news, but we won’t realize their full benefit for another four to six months. In the meantime, we must take swift action to reduce community transmission:
1) Strongly discourage holiday gatherings and other social events until the third wave has run its course.
2) Urge everyone to wear a mask, and mandate mask use indoors. Wearing a mask is not a political statement; it is selfless act that helps everyone, including the wearer and his/her family avoid catching or spreading COVID-19.
3) Temporarily suspend indoor dining and temporarily close bars, gyms and other non-essential businesses. Two weeks might do the trick, but it might need to be extended a bit longer to keep levels of disease and hospitalizations from rapidly exceeding our health care system’s capacity to deliver care.
4) Vaccinate Virginians as swiftly as possible. Both newly authorized vaccines have been rigorously tested, are safe and are clearly effective for several months if not substantially longer. High rates of acceptance will give us final victory over COVID-19.
None of this will be easy, but acting now will be less difficult and less costly to the state’s economy than the disaster that awaits if we don’t alter our course.
Virginia is under attack. Let’s declare war on COVID-19.
Richard P. Wenzel, M.D., is emeritus professor of medicine and epidemiology in the Division of Infectious Diseases, Deptartment of Medicine, VCU School of Medicine. Contact him at: richard.wenzel@vcuhealth.org