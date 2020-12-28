Richard P. Wenzel column: Virginia should declare war on COVID-19

Third, simple measures, consistently done, can make a big difference. Masks and social distancing alone can prevent about 70% of transmissions.

Fourth, countries that took quick action to flatten the curve not only kept total cases and deaths low, they bounced back faster and farther than those that did not. Examples include South Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand and Japan. In the U.S., states like Virginia that temporarily suspended normal activities and urged mask use did better than states that delayed acting or did nothing. They also bought valuable time for their citizens and their state’s economy.

Unfortunately, winter is here and with it, the third wave of COVID-19.

Virginia’s hospitals have responded by ramping up capacity, but there’s only so much that they can do. In addition, rising rates of infection among health care workers, many from catching the virus in the community, is depleting their ranks at the worst possible time. And because COVID-19 is widespread across the country, staff can’t be brought in from other states. Everyone’s in the same boat.

Also, cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other diseases did not take a vacation when COVID-19 came to town. In the early months of the pandemic, too many people with serious health problems skipped their appointments out of fear of the disease.