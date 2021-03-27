Rick Boucher column: Meaningful policy, not litigation, is best path forward on climate

Should lawsuits for climate change-related damages against fossil fuel companies be litigated in federal or state courts?
That’s the question now being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court as it weighs the fate of BP P.L.C. v. Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, a case whose fate could be an important bellwether for a spate of climate lawsuits filed by state and local governments nationwide.
In 2018, Baltimore followed the lead of cities like San Francisco and New York City in suing 26 fossil fuel companies over damages resulting from climate change. The city of Annapolis, Md., just became the 25th state or local government to sue oil and gas companies over climate change.
The case definitely is worth watching. Similar climate lawsuits in San Francisco, Oakland, Calif., and New York City already have been dismissed by federal judges, although they now are under appeal. Those lawsuits were based on the same claims as all of the other, still-pending climate lawsuits.
A Supreme Court decision for the removal of the Baltimore case from state to federal court would be proper. That result could lead to the Baltimore case also being dismissed under the rule that federal jurisdiction over climate change lies with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and not with the courts.
The case should proceed at the federal level since climate change results from global rather than local emissions. State-by-state litigation with an inevitable patchwork of conflicting outcomes would prove chaotic and pose enormous implementation problems for greenhouse gas emitters.
But the larger reality is that such lawsuits are poor instruments for addressing climate change. There are plenty of more effective climate solutions using existing resources and congressional action.
For example, in Virginia, we’re on the right track. Gov. Ralph Northam’s 2020 budget included $733 million in new funding for clean energy, and his administration has set goals for low-carbon energy production.
Under these plans, Virginia is poised to see the creation of 5,500 megawatts of wind and solar energy by 2028 and is set to generate nearly a third of its power through renewable energy by decade’s end.
At the federal level, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has a broad range of hazard mitigation programs offering substantial funding. They offer a sound foundation for the expenditure of additional monies as the need for remediation of climate change damage expands.
Rather than spend time litigating over the cause and costs of past emissions, it’s time for Congress to take bold steps to limit emissions in the future through adoption of a carbon pricing program.
It could take the form either of a direct carbon tax or of a market mechanism utilizing the trading of emission allowances, which would drive industry investment to the places where the dollars expended would achieve the greatest levels of greenhouse gas reductions.
Carbon pricing is a practical and effective solution. It embeds the negative costs of climate change into carbon-intensive products such as gasoline and cement. It achieves a predictable level of emission reductions and offers to industry both cost certainty and flexibility in creating implementation programs that best suit the needs of individual emitters.
It incentivizes the electric sector to reduce carbon emissions without outlawing particular sources of power such as natural gas and coal that our power grid still needs. It balances the need to decarbonize with the realities of maintaining the reliability of the nation’s power supply.
It’s worth noting that under the umbrella of the Climate Leadership Council, a large group of American businesses — including major petroleum producers — has coalesced around support for passage by Congress of a carbon tax.
It is an impressive collection of stakeholders who have stepped forward to urge recognition of the costs greenhouse gas emissions pose for all of society and to urge Congress to take a responsible path forward
Whether the solution is a carbon tax, or an allowance-based trading system, making real strides on climate will require action in Congress, not in the courts.
The public understands that, too, with a recent Manufacturers’ Accountability Project nationwide poll showing that only 2% of voters believe that suing companies is the best way to pay for existing climate change damages.The poll also found that “50% strongly agree that we need innovative solutions to climate change, not blaming one industry for a problem to which all have contributed.”
The United States, like Virginia, has a strong opportunity to make meaningful progress in the fight against climate change. But that progress is best gained by congressional action and by aggressively utilizing the tools and government resources we already have, not by more lawsuits. Congressional solutions, not litigation, are the best path forward.
Rick Boucher, a Democrat, represented Virginia’s 9th Congressional District from 1983 to 2011 and is a former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Energy and Air Quality. Contact him at: rick@eva.org