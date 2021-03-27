Rick Boucher column: Meaningful policy, not litigation, is best path forward on climate

Carbon pricing is a practical and effective solution. It embeds the negative costs of climate change into carbon-intensive products such as gasoline and cement. It achieves a predictable level of emission reductions and offers to industry both cost certainty and flexibility in creating implementation programs that best suit the needs of individual emitters.

It incentivizes the electric sector to reduce carbon emissions without outlawing particular sources of power such as natural gas and coal that our power grid still needs. It balances the need to decarbonize with the realities of maintaining the reliability of the nation’s power supply.

It’s worth noting that under the umbrella of the Climate Leadership Council, a large group of American businesses — including major petroleum producers — has coalesced around support for passage by Congress of a carbon tax.

It is an impressive collection of stakeholders who have stepped forward to urge recognition of the costs greenhouse gas emissions pose for all of society and to urge Congress to take a responsible path forward

Whether the solution is a carbon tax, or an allowance-based trading system, making real strides on climate will require action in Congress, not in the courts.