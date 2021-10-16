Rick Boucher column: Repealing aluminum tariffs is a win-win for climate, foreign relations

Counterintuitively perhaps, the tariffs haven’t done much to help the U.S. aluminum industry, which is faltering. Eight U.S.-based smelters either closed or curtailed production since 2014. Only two of our five remaining smelters are operating today at full capacity, rendering U.S. production of aluminum to its lowest level since just after World War II.

Moreover, research from Harbor Aluminum found that at present, only 1 out of every 5 tons of primary aluminum consumed in the U.S. is produced in the U.S. This underscores the critical need for the importation of primary aluminum from around the world, without which many U.S. aluminum-dependent manufacturers are at risk of closing.

The demand of these companies for aluminum simply cannot be met without imports from overseas. At the heart of this dilemma is the continued application of Section 232 tariffs.