Rick Hood column: The most important ingredient in your food

The concept of terroir — derived from the French word “terre,” meaning earth — hinges on the idea that the specific characteristics of a place (soil, sunlight, elevation, etc.) imbue produce with certain tastes and qualities that are unique to that place — and virtually impossible to re-create in sterile hydroponic labs. Often associated with wine and coffee, terroir defines our venerated Hanover tomatoes, Georgia peaches and Hog Island figs. If you ever have appreciated any of these iconic products, and many others like them in every region, you understand the inherent value of growing in the ground.

Certainly, there is a place for vertical and nontraditional farming, and such operations can be a model of efficiency and productivity, especially in areas where farmland is unavailable or unarable. Ultimately, though, it’s food grown in a lab without soil and without the natural energy of the sun. At the very least, consumers deserve to understand how their food has been grown, yet most produce packaging and labeling does not disclose those details.