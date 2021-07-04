Ricky Hurtado and Sam Rasoul column: Mountain Valley Pipeline and MVP Southgate are bad deals for communities

By Ricky Hurtado and Sam Rasoul
The proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) and its “Southgate” extension have posed nothing but risk and downside for our constituents in Virginia and North Carolina. With the MVP mainline’s route snaking through steep slopes and impacting the water resources of West Virginia and Virginia, the developers want to extend the destructive project 73 miles into North Carolina via the “Southgate” extension.
The corporate backers of the pipeline are rushing to get it in the ground, even as the world is waking up to the true threat of fracked gas and the need to rapidly embrace clean energy to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) twice has rejected required permits for the proposed Southgate extension, which the company wants to build despite having not yet finished the primary pipeline, due to mounting legal and financial troubles.
In a true example of putting the cart before the horse, the corporations backing this project are trying to use eminent domain to forcibly take hundreds of peoples’ land for the extension, including 38 landowners in Alamance County, even with North Carolina’s denials of needed permits. They already have subjected hundreds of landowners in Virginia to eminent domain proceedings.
The future of the fight against this misguided and troubled project also will be impacted by a decision from the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board. The proposed Lambert Compressor Station in Chatham would be built to help extend the pipeline into Alamance and Rockingham counties in North Carolina.
The meeting to vote on the permit is to be held in person this September in Richmond, hours away from the impacted communities. The meeting format currently offers no call-in or virtual option, and is symptomatic of DEQ’s limited public engagement. The board has a chance to do the right thing for public health, environmental justice and the future of our climate by denying the Lambert Compressor Station air permit, like the North Carolina Department Environmental Quality recently did for Southgate’s water permit.
We don’t have to wonder about the impacts of another massive pipeline cutting through our communities — we’re seeing it happen in real time in Virginia, where the project’s developers have racked up more than $2 million in fines for more than 300 water quality violations. Extending the pipeline and letting developers cut across sensitive waterways like the Haw River in North Carolina is a recipe for more pollution in a watershed that provides drinking water to 1 million people.
It’s not just environmentalists and neighbors who are concerned about this extension — other pipeline companies also are sounding the alarm about the threat of explosions and leaks if developers add a new pipeline right next to a decades-old existing pipeline. If it’s too dangerous for another fossil fuel developer, why should neighbors take the project’s backers at their word about safety?
If built, the Southgate’s compressor station would add air pollution in four Black and Indigenous communities near Chatham that already live near the existing Transco compressor stations. These facilities produce high levels of fine particulate matter, which contributes to asthma, lung cancer, heart attacks and premature death, which is why the pipeline’s developers aren’t volunteering to put them in the neighborhoods where they live.
As the climate crisis worsens and the world wakes up to the environmental injustice of our fossil fuel dependence, momentum is shifting against the fossil fuel industry. Virginia and North Carolina families shouldn’t be asked to give up their clean water, clean air and their land so the industry can build one last pipeline in a world embracing clean energy. It’s time we finally say “No” to the Mountain Valley Pipeline by denying any proposed extension or compressor station permit.
Ricky Hurtado, D-Alamance, represents the 63rd District in the North Carolina House of Representatives. Contact him at: Ricky.Hurtado@ncleg.gov
Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, represents the 11th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at: DelSRasoul@house.virginia.gov