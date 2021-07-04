Ricky Hurtado and Sam Rasoul column: Mountain Valley Pipeline and MVP Southgate are bad deals for communities

The meeting to vote on the permit is to be held in person this September in Richmond, hours away from the impacted communities. The meeting format currently offers no call-in or virtual option, and is symptomatic of DEQ’s limited public engagement. The board has a chance to do the right thing for public health, environmental justice and the future of our climate by denying the Lambert Compressor Station air permit, like the North Carolina Department Environmental Quality recently did for Southgate’s water permit.

We don’t have to wonder about the impacts of another massive pipeline cutting through our communities — we’re seeing it happen in real time in Virginia, where the project’s developers have racked up more than $2 million in fines for more than 300 water quality violations. Extending the pipeline and letting developers cut across sensitive waterways like the Haw River in North Carolina is a recipe for more pollution in a watershed that provides drinking water to 1 million people.

It’s not just environmentalists and neighbors who are concerned about this extension — other pipeline companies also are sounding the alarm about the threat of explosions and leaks if developers add a new pipeline right next to a decades-old existing pipeline. If it’s too dangerous for another fossil fuel developer, why should neighbors take the project’s backers at their word about safety?