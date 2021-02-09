Rob Ukrop column: It's time to bring back sports and entertainment

Todd “Parney” Parnell, the Flying Squirrels’ chief operating officer, said it best in an op-ed this past week in the RTD: “The current 250 spectator maximum capacity does not heal our community. It fails to take into account the size, scope and existing capacity of each and every venue. Venues of larger size can — and should — safely manage more attendees. We take that responsibility very seriously as operators every single day that we open our doors to welcome members of our community. We have always done that. We will continue to do that.”

Currently, we are working with a myriad of sports and entertainment leaders across the commonwealth who also are being crushed by these restrictions. We proudly demonstrated this past season that we could safely operate and we are confident that we can handle larger crowds in 2021 once the proposed percentage-based capacity plan is activated by Gov. Ralph Northam.

For all venues, our greatest challenge is that we need significant lead time to schedule games, hire staff, book entertainers and update facilities to match the agreed-upon protocols in 2021.