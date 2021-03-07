Rob Wittman column: The importance of national defense to Virginia

When it comes to the commonwealth of Virginia, national security is economic security. Our state is crucial to the mission and success of the U.S. military and our nation’s overall defense; in turn, defense spending makes up a fifth of our economy and is the largest, single driving factor in the economic prosperity of the commonwealth. As a focal point for our military, with 27 military bases representing each military branch, and the Pentagon — the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters — there is no state as critical to supporting our service members, our national defense and our overall global stability than Virginia.

Investment in the defense of the United States is crucial to not only keeping Americans safe, but also in the foundation and preparation of American security and strength to meet future challenges. Specifically, the United States is working to deter China’s malign behavior and overt aggression, and it is imperative that the Department of Defense and war fighters are in the best position to succeed in this campaign. It is our civilians supporting our sailors in Norfolk, the shipbuilders creating the platforms to project power in Newport News, the innovation happening in Dahlgren, the future planning and development taking place in Quantico, and so much more all across our state that puts our war fighters in the best position possible. On top of this, our defense industrial base and our service members in Virginia are supported by some of the hardest-working people in the country — our contractors and federal employees.