Robert Brink column: The commonwealth's shameful lawn ornaments

Smith was notable principally as one of two Virginia governors to serve two terms and as the oldest Confederate general at the Battle of Gettysburg. His Wikipedia entry observes that this minor player in the commonwealth’s history “distinguished himself with his unorthodox field uniform, including a tall beaver hat and a blue cotton umbrella.”

These 19th- and 20th-century monuments are reminders of shameful chapters in the commonwealth’s history — of racism, sedition and oppression. These men weren’t mere bystanders: They actively promoted and preserved a cruel and inhumane system that forever will stain that history. Now in the 21st century, their statues should be removed to make Virginia’s Capitol a welcoming place for all its citizens.

What should replace them? If we want to pay homage to individuals, the Old Dominion has produced illustrious political, scientific and military figures whose careers represent the best of our past.

For instance, in place of the feckless “Extra Billy” Smith, a tribute to L. Douglas Wilder, the nation’s first elected African American governor, might be appropriate.

But more recent monuments on Capitol Square — honoring Virginia Indians, Virginia women and the commonwealth’s progress in civil rights — show that we don’t have to put individuals on a pedestal to highlight and learn from those who went before us as a guide to a better future.