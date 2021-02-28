Robert Brink column: The commonwealth's shameful lawn ornaments

This past week, the General Assembly sent Gov. Ralph Northam a bill ordering the removal of the Capitol Square statue honoring former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr.
It’s the right thing to do: Byrd was the godfather of Massive Resistance, a tragic chapter in Virginia’s history when the state used its power to close down public schools rather than integrate them.
The statue’s plaque praising his devotion to “governmental restraint and programs in the best interest of all the people of Virginia” is a cynical affront to the truth and to all whose lives were scarred by Massive Resistance.
As state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond — whose district includes Capitol Square — said during debate on the bill, “There is no context that could be placed on a statue on Capitol Square, the ultimate public park with public art, that could erase the pain that Harry Byrd and his legacy invokes for African American Virginians.”
Now it’s time to assess other statues on the grounds of the state Capitol — literally on the doorstep of the governor and the General Assembly — that pay tribute to subjects whose actions were just as inconsistent with modern Virginians’ values.
These figures — of Stonewall Jackson, Hunter Holmes McGuire and William “Extra Billy” Smith — are symbols of Virginia’s dark past. None of them deserves a place of honor on the commonwealth’s front lawn.
All three of these statues were erected more than a century ago, when Virginia hadn’t even begun to come to terms with the legacy of slavery and the Civil War. In fact, they sprang from an era when the response was to retreat into delusion and repression.
In 1875, as Reconstruction was waning and white supremacy was regaining control across the South, the commonwealth accepted a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, paid for by a group of his admirers. Aside from Robert E. Lee himself, Jackson was the rebellion’s most prominent military leader and Lee described Jackson as his “right arm.”
Three decades later, as the “Lost Cause” myth of how the South lost the Civil War flourished and discriminatory Jim Crow laws were enshrined in the Virginia Constitution, Jackson’s statue was joined by one honoring a Confederate physician who had treated him, Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire.
After the war, McGuire became a leader in Virginia’s medical community. But at the same time, he encouraged the racist pseudo-science of eugenics as he sought “some scientific explanation of the sexual perversion in the negro of the present day.”
In 1906, a statue of an obscure political and military figure named William Smith (nicknamed “Extra Billy”) was added to Capitol Square. (The “Extra Billy” referred to some shady business practices earlier in Smith’s career.)
Smith was notable principally as one of two Virginia governors to serve two terms and as the oldest Confederate general at the Battle of Gettysburg. His Wikipedia entry observes that this minor player in the commonwealth’s history “distinguished himself with his unorthodox field uniform, including a tall beaver hat and a blue cotton umbrella.”
These 19th- and 20th-century monuments are reminders of shameful chapters in the commonwealth’s history — of racism, sedition and oppression. These men weren’t mere bystanders: They actively promoted and preserved a cruel and inhumane system that forever will stain that history. Now in the 21st century, their statues should be removed to make Virginia’s Capitol a welcoming place for all its citizens.
What should replace them? If we want to pay homage to individuals, the Old Dominion has produced illustrious political, scientific and military figures whose careers represent the best of our past.
For instance, in place of the feckless “Extra Billy” Smith, a tribute to L. Douglas Wilder, the nation’s first elected African American governor, might be appropriate.
But more recent monuments on Capitol Square — honoring Virginia Indians, Virginia women and the commonwealth’s progress in civil rights — show that we don’t have to put individuals on a pedestal to highlight and learn from those who went before us as a guide to a better future.
Robert Brink served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1998 to 2014 and is a member of the Capitol Square Preservation Council. The views expressed are his own. Contact him at: robertbrink48@gmail.com