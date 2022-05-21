Robert Ellis column: Is America entering World War III?

When Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, he was planning on a localized conflict lasting less than a month. This now has transformed into global mayhem, something much greater and more dangerous. Each passing day has become as unexpected and as aberrant as the ambiguous angles of an Escher drawing.

It is difficult to determine when a world war is happening but do the beginnings of prior world wars hold some clues? Are we about to enter, or have we already entered, into one? Is the war in Europe like a riptide pulling us to a much larger conflict?

The specter of World War II suddenly haunts the present. For example, a large majority of the House of Representatives recently voted to invoke the 1941 Lend-Lease Act — America’s prelude to the second world war — and apply it to Ukraine. In the original 1941 Senate vote, 31 voted nay; now in 2022, it was unanimously accepted by all Senate members — an unaccustomed, conspicuous act of bipartisanship in support of war.

Wars of great destruction, including world wars, have some things in common. Like lunatics walking into an abyss, their initiators, as Putin did in Ukraine, all proclaimed with burdensome regularity a short war lasting a few weeks or a few months. In America’s most destructive war, the Civil War, both the North and South believed the conflict would end within a few months.

In June 1914, German policymakers were strategically sure the defeat of France and Russia would be accomplished by Christmas. Hitler’s June 1941 invasion of Russia, Operation Barbarossa, was supposed to be over the end of the year.

Policymakers in past world wars did not know they were entering one or anticipate its consequences. Neither the Central Powers in WWI, nor the Allies in WWII, could predict the drastic changes in power balance that resulted from the wars.

For example, just about everything that happened in the remainder of the 20th century was, in one way or another, a result of WWI, including: the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, the Great Depression, the Holocaust, WWII and the development of nuclear weapons.

Common to both world wars was that each started on an unstable eastern periphery of Europe. Before 1914, there were a series of wars in the Balkans, serving as a prelude to a wider and more destructive war from 1914 to 1918.

Similarly, in 1939, Hitler’s invasion of Poland was the cause of Europe’s second world war. In all of the last two world wars, as now, there was the formation of an international coalition of opposing sides: Central Powers vs. Allied and Associated Powers in WWI; and Allied vs. Axis Powers in WWII.

In each prior world war, there was a breakdown of diplomatic solutions, so long as each side could see a military victory. At the time of this writing, however, diplomacy does not seem to fit into either Putin’s calculations or the rhetorical hard line coming from the United States and its NATO allies.

Proposed diplomatic compromises, like cotton candy in a rainstorm, have dissolved. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saw no signs of compromise coming from the Russian side and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian characterized talks with Russia as having had “no objective other than pretending they are negotiating.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a news conference in Poland: “America stands with Ukraine, we stand with Ukraine until victory is won, and we stand with NATO.”

Putin, not NATO and not the United States, is in charge of the course of this war. He acts, then America and its NATO allies react. But Putin has clearly hinted on how he might act in the future.

During a 2017 interview with Oliver Stone, Putin recalled time as a young boy, playing with a stick in an apartment. He attacked a rat: “And do you know what the rat did?” Putin said. “It jumped from one set of stairs to the other from above.”

Later in the interview, Putin added: “You know there is this famous saying: you should never corner a rat. And that’s exactly what I did. No one should be cornered. No one should be led to a situation which ends in a dead end.”

Putin might be remembering his past experience today. He finds himself cornered and desperate in a dead-end situation.

He has a number of weapons he can use. Based on his experience with rodents, a chemical weapon, a biological weapon, a low-yield nuclear weapon or, more likely, a cyber strike somewhere might appear to him to be the only quick way out.

Since WWII, America has had a history of forever wars. A third world war would be different and there is no telling where the last exit might be on this expressway to extremism.

As Albert Einstein is reputed to have said: “I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.”