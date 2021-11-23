Robert Ellis column: The importance of Virginia's first true Thanksgiving

This is the image Americans are comfortable with on Thanksgiving: struggling Pilgrims saved by the generosity of kindly Native Americans, with food and goodwill shared among the Indigenous population and the newly arrived settlers.

We have re-created this scene year after year, decade after decade, century after century since the Civil War, when Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving to be celebrated on the last Thursday in November. Occasionally we might even think about those dour, God-obsessed Puritans wearing buckled black hats as we eagerly anticipate turkey and cranberry sauce, watch football and look forward to Black Friday.

Those living in Virginia know there was an earlier Thanksgiving here. In fact, that Virginia Thanksgiving of 1619 was much more consequential than the one rooted in 1621 in Massachusetts, where immigrant Pilgrims and their Wampanoag Native Americans together commemorated the colony’s first successful harvest.

The Puritans reached Plymouth Rock aboard The Mayflower on Nov. 11, 1620, after a 66-day ocean voyage. But nearly a year earlier, on Dec. 4, 1619, three dozen English settlers who departed from Bristol, England, survived the dangerous and cold currents of the North Atlantic for 2½ months aboard the Margaret, their 35-foot ship that landed in Virginia.