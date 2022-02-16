Robert M. Blue and Greta J. Harris column: Transit is critical to our region's inclusive economic growth

By Robert M. Blue and Greta J. Harris

The Richmond region is on the rise.

Over the last decade, we’ve seen 10% population growth, more businesses calling Richmond home (including CoStar’s downtown expansion) and regional alignment to build the 40-mile Fall Line Trail. We are hitting our stride.

However, the region’s opportunities are not being distributed equally to all residents. Our underdeveloped transit network is a key barrier that holds our region back from realizing inclusive economic growth.

In 2018, the Richmond region took a historic step by launching the internationally recognized GRTC Pulse Bus Rapid Transit line, redesigning Richmond’s bus network and expanding service in Henrico County. These changes increased access to transit and jobs, and also increased ridership, which recovered faster than peer regions from its historic drop at the start of the pandemic.

These moves, while transformative, were the first large transit investments made in decades. They should be seen as our opening act, not our curtain call.

Despite these gains, our transit system presents a hard truth we must not ignore: Living and prospering in RVA is hard if you don’t have a car.

Let’s look at one example: If a person lives at a Better Housing Coalition property in the Fan District and works at Dominion Energy at 7500 W. Broad St., in Henrico County — a distance of roughly 8.5 miles — the commute will take about two hours round trip by catching the bus, making a transfer and walking on either end.

That’s an hour a parent isn’t available to see a child off to school in the morning, and another hour in the evening that often means a late dinner on the table. If that commuter had a car, it would be a 15-minute drive. For most trips to work or other activities in the region, public transit isn’t a viable option.

This dissimilarity in access is not by accident. Starting in the mid-20th century, Richmond invested heavily in building connected roadway and highway networks, while at the same time disinvesting in transit and doing away with streetcars all together. Today, we benefit from those roadway investments, as any resident with a car can access almost every one of the more than 600,000 jobs in the metro area within 45 minutes.

But transit access is another story. According to a recently released Greater Washington Partnership report, “even along transit-rich Broad Street, residents can access only one-fifth of the jobs via transit in the same time they can via car.”

Richmond’s car accessibility was made possible by federal government investments, including the Federal-Aid Highway Act. Today, overinvestment in roads harms our most vulnerable populations, including seniors and children, and makes it harder for businesses to attract and retain employees. Low-income, Black and Hispanic residents in our region are more likely not to own a car and therefore rely on public transportation to access work, education and other opportunities.

The report mentioned above, “Connecting the Richmond Region: From East-West to North-South,” examines how we can plan for inclusion and growth along a future North-South Pulse line. Just as the Federal-Aid Highway Act allowed the region to build an expansive highway network in the 20th century, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in 2021 provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a more expansive, reliable and equitable transit network. We must act quickly: The funding runs out in five years.

Federal money can help, but a necessary first step will be for the GRTC Transit System, local leaders and the state to begin a corridor alignment study. This will determine where a BRT line should start and end, and what roads it should follow. Meanwhile, the Greater Washington Partnership’s report offers a strategic roadmap for how Chesterfield and Henrico counties, and the city of Richmond can work together to ensure we maximize the inclusive growth potential around a North-South BRT line.

Of course, buses cannot run without drivers, and GRTC is facing a bus operator shortage. The IIJA only provides capital funding for things like planning and construction, not operational funding for things like bus operator wages. The region’s bus driver shortage is an urgent crisis that casts a shadow on any expansion plans, but more importantly, it harms today’s riders, businesses and our regional economy.

We encourage the region’s elected leaders to work together to find a solution to this shortage as soon as possible. The health of the regional economy relies on reliable transit, and reliable transit relies on drivers.

Investing in better, more reliable, more expansive transit is investing in this region’s long-term health, economic vitality and social mobility. The IIJA provides us this opportunity. Let us seize this moment together to ensure we have a more inclusive and prosperous future.