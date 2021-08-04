Robert M. McNab column: Mandate or markets

In seven months, Virginia has administered more than 9.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 70% of the adult population has received one dose and more than 4.6 million Virginians are fully vaccinated.
Consequently, consumer and business confidence has risen, and with it, jobs and economic activity.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health highlight the benefits of vaccination. Between Jan. 21 and July 30 of this year, 99.2% of known COVID-19 cases and 98% COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in the commonwealth were among people not fully vaccinated.
Virginia is not alone in demonstrating the effectiveness of the vaccines. In Los Angeles County, 0.004% of hospitalizations and deaths in June were among the fully vaccinated.
Data from the United Kingdom and Israel show vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death, even with the rise of the delta variant. A recently leaked Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report estimated that vaccines reduced the rate of hospitalization and death in the United States by twentyfivefold.
Resistance and hostility to vaccinations, however, continue to grow among a minority of Americans. Vaccination rates fall steeply as one moves outside of the urban crescent of Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads.
Disinformation and political polarization contribute to this phenomenon. A popular response on social media that “99.7% of people survive the virus” implicitly argues that more than 250,000 Virginians should die (0.3% of the 2019 population) before behavior should change. It also ignores the evidence that at least 1 in 10 people contracting COVID-19 end up with some form of “long-haul” symptoms.
Economists believe incentives matter. Free doughnuts, beer and cash have been offered as inducements and likely swayed some Virginians who were on the proverbial fence.
Yes, we could promise more money, but these efforts might have the unintended consequence of hardening opinions. The distrust of vaccinations is stoked by politicians and commentators who conflate vaccination with political identity.
A recent national survey found that those who consume news solely from social media are the most resistant to vaccination, followed by viewers of Newsmax and Fox News. We sadly live in a world where, to paraphrase an adage, a lie gets 1 million likes before the fact check even is posted.
Should we then mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for adults?
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association recently backed COVID-19 vaccination requirements for hospital and health system employees in the state. A growing number of health care systems are moving in that direction. These organizations will join the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in requiring vaccinations of medical staff.
The effort is not limited to health care providers. Google, Facebook, Walmart and Disney are among the corporations that will require employees to be vaccinated. Across Virginia, a number of higher education institutions are requiring vaccinations for students. Required vaccinations for faculty and staff likely are not far behind.
Some might argue that the danger is that we end up with a patchwork of vaccination requirements that vary from employer to employer and city to city. Absent an overarching state or federal mandate, this likely will occur. But a decentralized approach that allows consensus to grow about vaccine requirements might be preferred in this case.
Why? As more employers require vaccinations, the incentive to get vaccinated increases. An employer-based mandate also provides reputational relief for the resistant who now can say, “I didn’t want to, but I also wanted to keep my job.”
If insurers decide to treat vaccination like smoking, the incentives become even stronger. Those who choose not to get vaccinated can seek employment elsewhere and internalize the cost of contracting COVID-19 in the future.
Allowing restaurants, bars, hotels and other establishments to decide whether they want to cater to vaccinated or unvaccinated customers is more in line with Virginia’s business-friendly climate.
Virginia should let the market decide which businesses will be rewarded instead of following the lead of Texas or Florida in trying to prohibit private businesses and local governments from deciding in what is in their best interests.
“Americans will always do the right thing, after they have exhausted all other possibilities” is a saying politicians are fond of attributing to Winston Churchill, even though there’s no evidence he made that remark.
There is, however, an element of truth in this saying. With respect to vaccinations, we have tried arguing, pleading, and giving away doughnuts and beer. Businesses can move us forward in our vaccination efforts if we do not use the power of the state to prevent them from doing so.
Robert M. McNab is a professor of economics and director of the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University’s Strome College of Business. Contact him at: rmcnab@odu.edu