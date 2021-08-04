Robert M. McNab column: Mandate or markets

The effort is not limited to health care providers. Google, Facebook, Walmart and Disney are among the corporations that will require employees to be vaccinated. Across Virginia, a number of higher education institutions are requiring vaccinations for students. Required vaccinations for faculty and staff likely are not far behind.

Some might argue that the danger is that we end up with a patchwork of vaccination requirements that vary from employer to employer and city to city. Absent an overarching state or federal mandate, this likely will occur. But a decentralized approach that allows consensus to grow about vaccine requirements might be preferred in this case.

Why? As more employers require vaccinations, the incentive to get vaccinated increases. An employer-based mandate also provides reputational relief for the resistant who now can say, “I didn’t want to, but I also wanted to keep my job.”

If insurers decide to treat vaccination like smoking, the incentives become even stronger. Those who choose not to get vaccinated can seek employment elsewhere and internalize the cost of contracting COVID-19 in the future.

Allowing restaurants, bars, hotels and other establishments to decide whether they want to cater to vaccinated or unvaccinated customers is more in line with Virginia’s business-friendly climate.