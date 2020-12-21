Robert M. McNab column: The commonwealth endures

The sixth annual State of the Commonwealth Report examines how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Virginia and probes whether Virginians continue to share a common destiny. The ongoing public health crisis, economic shock and political uncertainty have exposed fractures in Virginia’s body politic, and present new challenges to invigorating growth in 2021 and beyond.
Alas, there is an abundance of bad news. Prior to the onset of COVID-19, Virginia created 502,000 new jobs between February 2010 and February 2020. This past March and April, however, employers in the commonwealth shed more than 456,000 jobs. While many of these losses turned out to be temporary, it remains true that by October of this year, the commonwealth had 219,000 fewer jobs than it did prior to the onset of the pandemic in February.
While the headline state unemployment rate has continued to decline from a high of 11.2% in April to 5.3% in October, a deeper dive into the data suggests that all is not well. The recent declines in the unemployment rate, in part, were driven by Virginians leaving the labor force. Compared to February, there almost were 296,000 fewer Virginians in the labor force in October. National data leads us to believe that a significant proportion of these departures are women.
School closures have presented working women with an extraordinarily difficult choice: stop working or leave their children at home without an adult. While school closures might have been a necessary precaution early in the pandemic, the evidence now is that the costs far outweigh the benefits. Data from Fairfax County, for example, highlight the disproportionate impact of closures on academically troubled students and students with disabilities. Emerging research estimates that the prolonged school closures will lower lifetime earnings of many, especially minority and lower-income students. Safely reopening schools should be a priority for Virginia.
The pandemic also disproportionately has impacted Black Virginians. In 2019, Blacks comprised 19.1% of Virginia’s population; yet, at the end of November, they accounted for 27.5% of COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth. Black Virginians accounted for almost 41% of continuing unemployment claims in October. Food insecurity rapidly has increased for many of these households. U.S. Census pandemic survey data reveal that 45% of Blacks or African Americans displayed symptoms of anxiety or depression compared to 39.4% of whites in Virginia.
The report details how Virginians are experiencing increased levels of economic and mental stress. The ongoing opioid crisis likely has been exacerbated by the pandemic. We also discuss youth mental health in the commonwealth and find a shortage of practitioners relative to need. Anecdotal reports suggest that more of Virginia’s youth are showing up at hospitals in crisis due to the social isolation, stress and anxiety associated with the pandemic. Investing in mental health services will be crucial over the coming decade to help Virginians cope with the enduring trauma of the pandemic.
The defense sector provided a “floor” that cushioned the impact of COVID-19, though questions remain whether, in an era where the federal government is running trillion-dollar deficits, large defense budgets can be sustained in the future. This reality underlines the need to tee up difficult conversations on reforming the commonwealth’s antiquated tax system and reining in costs in public higher education.
Not all the news is bad. Virginia has rebounded from the lows of employment. While infections recently have risen, the commonwealth undoubtedly has fared better than many other states that have eschewed scientific advice. Real estate prices continue to increase, thanks to low interest rates and constrained supply. This is an optimal time for Virginia to make wise investments in infrastructure and to foster economic development outside the “urban crescent.” Virginia also should lean into opportunities in renewable energy, cybersecurity and international trade.
The upcoming rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, in time, will reduce risk and return economic activity to a semblance of normality. Government revenues will rebound but the requirement that our state government run a balanced budget will result in many unfulfilled requests.
It has been a difficult year, but the commonwealth endures.
Robert M. McNab is professor of economics and director of Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy, which produces the annual State of the Commonwealth Report. Contact him at: rmcnab@odu.edu
The 2021 State of the Commonwealth Report is available online at: www.ceapodu.com