Robert M. McNab column: The commonwealth endures

Not all the news is bad. Virginia has rebounded from the lows of employment. While infections recently have risen, the commonwealth undoubtedly has fared better than many other states that have eschewed scientific advice. Real estate prices continue to increase, thanks to low interest rates and constrained supply. This is an optimal time for Virginia to make wise investments in infrastructure and to foster economic development outside the “urban crescent.” Virginia also should lean into opportunities in renewable energy, cybersecurity and international trade.

The upcoming rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, in time, will reduce risk and return economic activity to a semblance of normality. Government revenues will rebound but the requirement that our state government run a balanced budget will result in many unfulfilled requests.

It has been a difficult year, but the commonwealth endures.

Robert M. McNab is professor of economics and director of Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy, which produces the annual State of the Commonwealth Report. Contact him at: rmcnab@odu.edu

The 2021 State of the Commonwealth Report is available online at: www.ceapodu.com