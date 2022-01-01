Robert M. McNab column: The 'Virginia Way' for the commonwealth

Old Dominion University’s 7th annual State of the Commonwealth Report explores the past year in Virginia, and asks whether the “Virginia Way” of civility, democracy and fiscal discipline remains a model for governance. With a new governor and majority in the House of Delegates, an opportunity exists for bipartisan policy that addresses the shocks of the pandemic and improves long-term growth in the state.

While the loudest voices on social media and cable news suggest that Virginia is torn apart by vaccine resistance and hyperpartisan politics, the data reflect a more nuanced reality. The emergence of the delta and omicron variants illustrates the wisdom of much of Virginia’s vaccination strategy. Deaths per capita were significantly lower here than in Florida or Texas during delta’s summer surge. By mid-December, 3 in 4 Virginians had received one vaccine dose and almost 70% of the population was considered fully vaccinated. If vaccinations were on the ballot in the 2021 general election, they would have won in a landslide.