Robert M. McNab column: The 'Virginia Way' for the commonwealth

Old Dominion University’s 7th annual State of the Commonwealth Report explores the past year in Virginia, and asks whether the “Virginia Way” of civility, democracy and fiscal discipline remains a model for governance. With a new governor and majority in the House of Delegates, an opportunity exists for bipartisan policy that addresses the shocks of the pandemic and improves long-term growth in the state.
While the loudest voices on social media and cable news suggest that Virginia is torn apart by vaccine resistance and hyperpartisan politics, the data reflect a more nuanced reality. The emergence of the delta and omicron variants illustrates the wisdom of much of Virginia’s vaccination strategy. Deaths per capita were significantly lower here than in Florida or Texas during delta’s summer surge. By mid-December, 3 in 4 Virginians had received one vaccine dose and almost 70% of the population was considered fully vaccinated. If vaccinations were on the ballot in the 2021 general election, they would have won in a landslide.
Yet, we also must recognize the damage done by well-intentioned policies. Closing public schools in the spring of 2020 was a reasonable response to an unknown virus. Evidence, however, demonstrated lower virus transmission in K-12 settings with appropriate mitigation measures (masks, improving ventilation). Keeping schools closed for much of the 2020-21 school year may have created costs to students far greater than benefits to the public at large.
We may have yet to see the costs of prolonged school closures. The World Bank recently increased its estimate of lost lifetime earnings for the current generation of students from $10 trillion to $17 trillion. In the United States, the Surgeon General noted that 1 in 4 young Americans exhibit signs of depression and 1 in 5 suffer from anxiety. Emergency department visits for suicide attempts by adolescent girls jumped 51% from 2019 to early 2021. While we cannot change policies of the past, Virginia can move forward. The question is how.
First, Virginia should consider using a portion of its state surplus to scale up youth and adult mental health services. A recent report from Mental Health America estimated 55% of Virginians who experienced a major depressive episode did not receive treatment. Virginia is ranked 40th among states for access to a trained mental health workforce. There is an unseen pandemic in Virginia that will have significant economic consequences if left unaddressed.
Returning some portion of the budget surplus to taxpayers is an attractive alternative, but economic conditions can change rapidly. A new COVID-19 variant, a conflict in Europe over Ukraine or deteriorating relations with China could spark an economic downturn. If rebate plans move forward, it may be best to return a portion of the surplus in phases triggered by improving economic conditions. This approach, while risk-averse, also would avoid the need to decrease spending or increase taxes if economic conditions sour.
The current government surplus will prompt calls for incremental changes to taxes in the commonwealth. Yes, removing the grocery sales tax would provide some relief to Virginians facing higher food prices. However, sales tax revenues also would become more volatile to changes in economic conditions. Instead of an incremental change in the sales tax, Virginia could reform the entire tax base by including services and lowering rates so that the overall impact is revenue neutral.
The commonwealth can improve its business climate by simplifying personal and corporate taxes, and getting rid of outdated and inefficient nuisance taxes. While smaller taxes such as the Business, Professional and Occupational License Tax provide local governments with some independence from Richmond, the variation in rates and bases across localities is not efficient. Eliminating these taxes would require increased revenue sharing between the state and local governments, but it ultimately would reduce costs to businesses and local governments alike.
In these times, we should not forget the Virginia Way. Don’t let social media coarsen our public discourse. The 2021 election showed the willingness of Virginians to participate in democracy and that power can transition peacefully without rancor. Lastly, the state’s budget surplus proves the wisdom of fiscal discipline in the face of uncertain economic conditions.
While not every step in Virginia has been perfect, the general arc of the commonwealth has been forward. While we may disagree on many things, we always should keep in mind the ties that bind us. If we choose, we can move forward as one state, sharing in a common wealth and uncommon dreams.
Robert M. McNab is director of ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis & Policy. Contact him at: rmcnab@odu.edu
The 2021 State of the Commonwealth Report is available online at: www.ceapodu.com