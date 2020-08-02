As Virginians debate whether public schools should reopen, options usually are discussed in stark terms: reopen or remain closed. Data, however, provides insights into the costs and benefits of reopening.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 244 Americans between the ages of 0 and 24 died from COVID-19 as of July 25. This represented 0.9% of U.S. deaths in 2020 for that age group. Evidence suggests that children are less likely to be infected, have adverse health outcomes or perish from COVID-19.
A new study of 64,000 South Koreans found that children younger than age 10 were less likely to spread COVID-19 to family members. The study also found that youths ages 10 to 19 transmitted the virus as effectively as adults.
Even if children face lower risks, teachers occupy the same space as students. According to 2018 data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the median age of public school teachers is 42.4, with 15% under the age of 30, 55.7% between 30 and 49, 11.6% between 50 and 59, 16.5% between 55 and 64, and 2.0% 65 and older.
Through July 25, 2,554 Americans between the ages of 35 and 44 died from COVID-19, or 5.6% of all deaths for this age group. The pandemic killed 16,648 Americans ages 55 to 64 (8.4% of deaths for this group). For those age 65 and older, the risks are even higher.
The experience of Israel, which lowered average daily infections to fewer than 50 when it decided to reopen public schools in May, stands as a warning sign.
Children largely returned to school without masks, testing or limitations on class sizes. What followed was a surge in infections, reaching an average of almost 1,800 a day in late July. Israeli epidemiologists found schools were the second-highest places of virus transmission.
We are in a much different position than countries such as Denmark, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan or even Israel. South Korea and Taiwan now count daily infections in the single digits. Denmark and Germany average about 40 and 500 per day, respectively.
In the U.S., average infections have topped 65,000 a day. Average daily infections are more than 1,000 in the commonwealth, driven largely by Hampton Roads, where daily infections average about 450 a day.
Clearly, there are significant benefits to reopening schools. Numerous surveys of public school students show that the rapid move to online instruction in the spring was a failure. Measures of anxiety and depression increased for children with school closures. Even more concerning was the disproportionate burden on lower-income children and those needing specialized instruction.
According to an article in The Lancet, 83% of students with a history of mental illness in the United Kingdom said the pandemic made conditions worse and 26% were unable to access mental health support. There is no reason to doubt similar conditions exist in the U.S.
Economists increasingly are concerned about the downstream impacts of keeping schools closed, which could affect up to 50 million American workers. Essential workers would bear the brunt; a recent study estimated that more than 20% of health care workers encountered difficulty obtaining child care.
A recent World Bank paper estimated that the cost of school closures could approach 15% of annual gross domestic product if one accounts for the reduction in future earnings.
What about testing? Pooled testing of teachers, staff and students might be (for now) a bridge too far, given COVID-19’s impact on the commonwealth and local budgets.
If federal funding becomes available or a cheap, rapid, saliva-based test comes to market, schools might be able to reduce risk.
Given all of these factors, what can be done?
First, reopen where infections and the positivity rate are relatively low. Schools in central and southwestern Virginia face different risks than those in Hampton Roads or Northern Virginia.
Second, reopening should take place with limited class sizes, social distancing, temperature checks and universal masking.
Third, where the risk is higher, have students spilt time between in-person and online instruction. Lastly, in areas with rising infections and positivity rates, move older students online first. The virus and its impacts are dynamic, and frequent adjustments will be necessary over the coming months.
Parents and schools face extraordinarily tough decisions.
No one should be faulted for wanting to return to school or deciding that online instruction is more appropriate. We must work to bring data and objective analysis to the question of reopening. The virus is apolitical, and we should discuss it in apolitical, data-driven and objective terms.
Excellent advice. We need to stay flexible as this is not a static situation. We also need to prepare for a raft of complaints and much anxiety. There is no single solution that will please everybody or will relieve all worries. We will get through this if we work together.
PS: We have five grandchildren of various ages and we will be part of the anxious bystanders, so we do have some skin in the game.
Me??? I don't think we need to open anything... We need to be shutting things down so that we can catch up with the rest of the world in terms of flattening the curve... Americans have become so nihilistic that they just want what they want and screw everything else... ~~~ Bob
