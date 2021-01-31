Robert N. Bradshaw Jr. column: State inspections can prevent unintended consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

This alone is a good enough reason to take your vehicle in to get inspected if it has lapsed. There is no excuse for endangering your life or the lives of others on the road. Imagine driving at 70 mph on Interstate 95 and experiencing brake failure. That is a scary and very real situation people could find themselves in without inspections to ensure our vehicles are up to safety standards.

A few of Virginia’s neighboring states have abolished their safety inspection programs and have seen negative consequences. Mississippi, Florida and South Carolina have seen an increase in highway fatalities since abolishing these programs. Coincidence? I don’t think so. South Carolina legislators don’t think so either as they are considering reinstating the state’s safety inspection program. South Carolina consistently ranks in the upper tier of fatal car crashes year after year. While some in Virginia argue there is no data proving safety inspections decrease accidents, I beg to differ. Just look at these three states I listed. The data is there, and it proves that safety inspections are necessary.