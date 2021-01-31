Robert N. Bradshaw Jr. column: State inspections can prevent unintended consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

There’s a hidden danger tied to the COVID-19 pandemic that many people won’t even recognize until it’s too late. It has to do with you being behind the wheel of a vehicle that has not been driven as often as usual because you’re working from home, or social distancing and not going out often. A year of not driving like normal begs the question: Is your car safe?
When COVID-19 forced our state to shut down back in March, many residents put off simple things like oil changes, tire rotations, fluid checks and annual safety inspections. Why? Some were unable to get an appointment at their local auto shop. Although many auto shops were able to stay open after being deemed essential by the governor, some were closed and those that remained open had to alter their operations to comply with state restrictions. Others put it off because they could. But things like regular maintenance and inspections are necessary to guarantee the safety and well-being of everyone on the road, not just you and others in your vehicle.
In 2018 (the latest statistics available) close to 20% of inspected vehicles in Virginia failed their annual safety inspection. Of those that failed, 78% of the vehicles had steering or suspension violations and 44% had brake violations. It’s troublesome to think that without the state inspection program, approximately 1.6 million vehicles would be driving on Virginia roads with safety issues.
This alone is a good enough reason to take your vehicle in to get inspected if it has lapsed. There is no excuse for endangering your life or the lives of others on the road. Imagine driving at 70 mph on Interstate 95 and experiencing brake failure. That is a scary and very real situation people could find themselves in without inspections to ensure our vehicles are up to safety standards.
A few of Virginia’s neighboring states have abolished their safety inspection programs and have seen negative consequences. Mississippi, Florida and South Carolina have seen an increase in highway fatalities since abolishing these programs. Coincidence? I don’t think so. South Carolina legislators don’t think so either as they are considering reinstating the state’s safety inspection program. South Carolina consistently ranks in the upper tier of fatal car crashes year after year. While some in Virginia argue there is no data proving safety inspections decrease accidents, I beg to differ. Just look at these three states I listed. The data is there, and it proves that safety inspections are necessary.
Interesting to note, since March of this past year, insurers are finding that automobile property damage frequency has dropped; however, the severity of accidents has increased. Whether this is due to people driving faster when the roads are not as congested or cars not being adequately maintained might be difficult to determine. But this easily can be avoided by getting your car inspected every year and taking other necessary steps to guarantee your vehicle is safe on the road.
If Virginia ever considers removing state inspections again, especially during this time of COVID-19, it will be time to do all you can to ensure your own safety on the road and the safety of others whose vehicles no longer are safe to drive.
Robert N. Bradshaw Jr. is president and CEO of the Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia. Contact him at: rbradshaw@iiav.com