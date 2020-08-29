Robert N. Tracci column: Make law enforcement part of Virginia's criminal reform solution, not the problem

The unlawful killing of George Floyd has occasioned widespread and well-founded calls for enhanced police training, accreditation and justice reform.
But rather than seizing a historic opportunity for bipartisan legislative action, leaders in Virginia’s General Assembly have proposed measures that would undermine community safety, deny justice to crime victims, and imperil the lives of Virginia residents and law enforcement officers.
When law enforcement executes search warrants, the highest standards of professionalism must be expected. But requiring police to knock, announce themselves and wait before executing all warrants would give dangerous fugitives a chance to arm, prepare and to fight, invite the destruction of ephemeral evidence and inadvertently cost lives.
Force should be proportionate, but legislation to prohibit lethal force against drivers of moving vehicles could encourage cold-blooded killers and terrorists to use vehicles as weapons of death and destruction, as James Fields Jr. did in Charlottesville three years ago.
State support for law enforcement is essential. Arbitrarily canceling state funding for local agencies will stoke violence and disorder in communities throughout Virginia. Measures to better identify and remove rogue officers demand legislative action, but summarily ending the career of anyone who uses force in the line of duty would imperil officer safety and derail use of force investigations before they are initiated.
Sheriff’s deputies and police officers enforce the law; they are not above it. But a proposal to “defelonize” assault and battery upon law enforcement, correctional officers and first responders will invite attacks upon them.
Law enforcement decisions are informed by judgment and faithful application of the law. Bowing to the partisan prosecutor movement, proposals in the House of Delegates and state Senate would give political activist prosecutors legislative cover to more brazenly defy Virginia’s laws and courts. These proposals jeopardize the separation of powers, undercut the fair and equal application of the law, and make justice captive to the whims, ZIP code and political ideology of the local prosecutor.
Steps to reinstitute parole will retraumatize crime victims and their families. Ending all threshold penalties for child sex offenders and violent criminals would invite disparate and conflicting sentences that undermine equal justice under the law.
And pending proposals to deny the commonwealth the right to request jury trials would upend Virginia’s foundational principles of trial and sentencing by jury. Enacting these measures won’t reform Virginia’s criminal justice system, but rather dismantle legal bulwarks that protect the safety, dignity and liberties of all Virginians.
The justifiable anguish, anger and fear produced by the killing of George Floyd and other instances of police misconduct must be channeled toward meaningful reform. The General Assembly should enact measures to simplify expungement for nonviolent offenses, enhance juvenile justice, expand support for diversionary programs like mental health, veteran and drug courts, and revisit penalties for low-level, nonviolent offenses.
Legislators should examine enhanced law enforcement accreditation standards, require anti-bias, crisis intervention and de-escalation training, and provide the funding necessary to implement these changes. School Resource Officers must receive additional training and support — and remain in schools to build community relationships and protect Virginia’s students and teachers.
And we must enhance rehabilitation and re-entry programs to reduce recidivism and ensure those who have served their time are accorded the dignity that comes with meaningful opportunities for post-incarceration employment and restoration.
In the coming days, reform proposals likely will be accompanied by the spirited consideration they deserve. As debate continues, Virginia’s elected officials of courage and conviction should commend the vast majority of law enforcement officers who bring honor to their profession on a daily basis.
They also must respectfully but firmly defend the men and women of our law enforcement community from generalizations that defame an entire profession based on the conduct of a few.
Finally, as our representatives in Richmond consider these measures, all should heed the eloquent call of George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, to members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee: “Honor George, and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution and not the problem.”
Robert Tracci serves as assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Louisa County. He was Albemarle County’s commonwealth’s attorney from 2016-19. He previously served as deputy assistant attorney general and special assistant United States attorney to the U.S. Department of Justice, and chief legislative counsel to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. Contact him at: robert.neira.tracci@gmail.com