Robert R. Lindgren and Tiffany M. Franks column: Governor, General Assembly should direct ARPA money to higher education

Over the past 18 months, the other significant tie that binds all Virginia colleges and universities — like all citizens, businesses and organizations — has been our struggle with the global pandemic’s enormous interruption to our operations, revenues and missions.

We lead institutions located in very different regions of Virginia. Our students are diverse. Many are first in their families to attend college, and many come from low- to moderate-income households. We have seen firsthand the pandemic’s hardships on those we educate.

We advocate for additional significant federal and state funding support for all Virginia two- and four-year public and private nonprofit colleges and universities, and we do so particularly regarding the governor and General Assembly’s ongoing deliberations on ARPA funds.

All Virginia colleges and universities were fortunate to receive previous federal pandemic-related recovery funds — from both the federal government directly and via the commonwealth as well.