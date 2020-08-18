Robin Beres column, August 19, 2020: Petulance and the presidency

We are well into the political silly season, and pundits and prognosticators on both sides are stridently warning of dreadful consequences should the other guy be elected. But on Aug. 11, Defense One — an online news site that reports on national defense and security issues — published one of the most feckless political columns of this very weird election year.
The column, which can be read online at http://bitly.ws/9sQI, is couched as an open letter to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS). It was written by John Nagl and Paul Yingling, retired Army officers and combat veterans who have enjoyed some fame as critics of Army policies and traditions.
Their letter begins by explaining that the “near certain electoral defeat” looming for President Donald Trump is driving the president to desperation. Because New York prosecutors are undoubtedly awaiting the moment Trump leaves the White House to charge him with a litany of crimes, the two warn Trump already is crafting plans to remain in the Oval Office.
They warn: “These powerful crosscurrents — Mr. Trump’s electoral defeat, his assault on the integrity of our elections, his impending criminal prosecution, and his creation of a private army — will collide on January 20. Rather than accept the peaceful transfer of power that has been the hallmark of American democracy since its inception. Mr. Trump may refuse to leave office.” (The private army they refer to seems to be the federal law enforcement agents deployed to protect federal property in Portland, Ore., Washington, D.C., and other areas.)
The column informs us that on Jan. 20, 2021, the clock will strike 12:01 p.m. and Trump still will be in the White House. “The street protests will inevitably swell outside the White House, and the ranks of Trump’s private army will grow inside its grounds. The speaker of the House will declare the Trump presidency at an end and direct the Secret Service and Federal Marshals to remove Trump from the premises. These agents will realize that they are outmanned and outgunned by Trump’s private army, and the moment of decision will arrive.” The very succession of government, they write, will rest upon the outcome of battle between Trump’s goon squad and street protesters — unless the military swoops in to save the day.
At this point, the two officers instruct Gen. Milley as to what actions he must take. In what certainly had to be news to the general — it was to almost everyone who read the column — Nagl and Yingling inform him that “In the Constitutional crisis described above, your duty is to give unambiguous orders directing U.S. military forces to support the Constitutional transfer of power. Should you remain silent, you will be complicit in a coup d’état.”
Milley, as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, has no such duty. The senior ranking member of the armed forces, the CJCS serves as the principal military adviser to the president. While he may pass along communications from the president to the secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force, he exercises no military command over any combatant forces.
Obviously Nagl and Yingling don’t like Trump — a majority of Americans don’t. But such outlandish accusations and inferences are harmful. Not only are their claims against Trump unfounded, the federal agents they describe as a “privatized army” are part of the Federal Protective Services and other federal law enforcement agencies. They are hardly a “paramilitary force.” Nagl and Yingling owe an apology to the men and women in those agencies. Like the military, federal agents swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, not the president.
If Joe Biden wins the election, Donald Trump will cease being president at 12:01 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2021. No longer will Trump or his Cabinet have any authority. No longer will the military, the Secret Service or any other federal agency answer to him.
President Jimmy Carter’s chief of staff experienced that. Hamilton Jordan spent the morning of Jan. 20, 1981, on the phone with national security officials discussing the impending Iranian hostage release. Shortly after noon, he called for verification that the hostages were freed but was bluntly informed that he was no longer cleared to receive that information.
That is how the peaceful transfer of power works. It is far bigger than one man in the White House — or even two men out to create fear and mischief. The U.S. has survived far greater challenges then a president who might be a sore loser.
In fact, a bigger concern then the possible histrionics of an ex-president is what happens if Trump happens to win. Remember the campus meltdowns, flag burnings and riots of 2016? Do not think for a minute that angry protesters will not be out there again. Except this time around, they have been practicing for mayhem all summer.
Robin Beres is the deputy editor of the Opinions pages. Contact her at: mberes@timesdispatch.com